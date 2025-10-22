Post-Diwali Health Tips: 8 Essential Tips To Prevent Air Pollution-Related Diseases

As the festive lights fade, a thick blanket of smog continues to hang over Delhi and its neighbouring regions. A day after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has plunged deep into the ‘very poor’ category, with 35 out of 38 monitoring stations flashing red.

With air pollution levels expected to rise further, it’s crucial to take proactive measures to protect yourself and your loved ones from pollution-related illnesses.

Here are some essential tips to prevent diseases caused by air pollution:

Refrain From Early Morning Walks

While morning walks are generally healthy, high pollution levels during early hours can do more harm than good. Pollutants are denser in the cool morning air and can irritate your lungs and airways, triggering asthma, coughing, or chest discomfort.

Use Air Purifiers Indoors

Invest in an air purifier to minimize indoor pollution. These devices can help remove particulate matter, dust, and allergens, creating a cleaner and safer home environment.

Ventilate Your Home Smartly

On days when the air quality improves, open your windows to let in fresh air. Proper ventilation helps reduce indoor pollutants. Additionally, use exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms to drive out smoke and humidity.

Wear Protective Masks

If stepping out is unavoidable during severe pollution, wear masks. These masks can effectively block fine particulate matter and reduce your risk of respiratory infections.

Choose Cleaner Transportation

Opt for public transport, carpooling, or eco-friendly vehicles to reduce your contribution to pollution. Every small effort toward reducing emissions helps create cleaner air for everyone.

Bring Nature Indoors

Add air-purifying plants like snake plants, spider plants, or peace lilies to your home. These not only beautify your living space but also help absorb toxins and enhance indoor air quality naturally.

Create A Green Barrier Around Your Home

Plant trees or shrubs along your boundary walls. Green barriers act as natural filters, blocking dust and pollutants from entering your surroundings while providing shade and cooling.

Reduce Indoor Pollutants

Be cautious about indoor pollution sources such as tobacco smoke, cooking fumes, and harsh cleaning agents. Maintain a smoke-free environment, use range hoods while cooking, and switch to eco-friendly cleaning products to minimise exposure.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

