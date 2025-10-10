Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthPatanjali’s Future Plans Focus On Self-Reliance And Holistic Health — What’s The Company’s Vision?

Patanjali claims that by 2025, the company will open 10,000 wellness hubs that will promote Ayurveda, yoga, and indigenous products. It is also expanding into edtech, wellness resort.

Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Patanjali Ayurveda says it is now working toward the dream of making India healthy and self-reliant. The company plans to open 10,000 wellness hubs across the country by 2025. These hubs will not only offer Ayurvedic medicines and yoga classes but will also educate people about home remedies and indigenous products. Swami Ramdev believes that true health does not come from pills, but from connecting with nature. Therefore, Patanjali’s initiatives emphasize self-reliance, using raw materials sourced from local farmers. This will not only generate employment but also reduce dependence on foreign imports.

“Our Focus Is on the Balance of Body, Mind, and Soul” – Patanjali

Patanjali states, “Our focus is on holistic health,  the balance of body, mind, and soul. The company is expanding into edtech, wellness resorts, and sustainable agriculture. For instance, digital health apps will allow people to consult doctors from home. Logistics will be automated to ensure faster delivery of products.”

Swami Ramdev says, “The combination of Ayurveda and modern science will strengthen India. Patanjali has so far created an economic value of over ₹1 lakh crore, a major step towards a self-reliant India. The company is empowering farmers by promoting local production, ensuring that herbs and grains are cultivated within the country.”

Patanjali claims, “By 2025, the Ayurveda industry has grown to ₹1.9 lakh crore, and Patanjali is leading this growth. The company is now expanding globally — for example, Patanjali wellness centers will soon open in the UAE, combining yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy. This step will strengthen India’s soft power. Patanjali has also entered e-commerce, education, and agriculture. With technologies like telemedicine, healthcare will reach rural areas, saving both time and money. However, challenges remain, such as maintaining product quality and facing market competition.”

Self-Reliance Will Strengthen the Economy – Patanjali

Patanjali states, “The company’s initiatives are not just business ventures, but a revolution. Self-reliance will strengthen the economy, and holistic health will keep people healthy. Swami Ramdev’s vision will give India a new dimension. If this dream is realized, India after 2025 will shine even brighter.”

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Ayurveda Swami Ramdev Edtech
