Mental Health Day 2025: Spot Early Employee Stress Signs And Boost Workplace Well-Being

In the fast-paced modern workplace, stress among employees is becoming increasingly common, especially as Mental Health Day 2025 approaches tomorrow, 10th October. Work pressure, blurred boundaries between professional and personal life, and the need to constantly perform are shaping an environment where employees may struggle silently. Mr. Sanjay Desai, Author, Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of ConsciousLeap, shares insight into recognising and addressing these challenges to create healthier workspaces.

Understanding Early Warning Signs Of Stress

“Early warning signs of stress in employees are increasingly evident, especially among the Gen Z workforce. The work environment is uniquely stressful for this generation as they navigate significant workplace uncertainty and pressures such as blurred work life boundaries due to digital connectivity, high expectations to perform due to constant comparison, and a sense of dispensability with remote talent being a viable option. This is further compounded with limited job security making it difficult for them to bring their authentic selves to work,” Desai explains.

Subtle behavioural changes such as extreme fatigue, decreased productivity, avoidance of coworkers, and increased irritability may appear first. Ignoring these signs can allow stress to escalate, impacting not just individual employees but the overall workplace culture. Recognising these early signals is the first step towards fostering a mentally healthy environment.

Building A Culture That Prioritises Well-Being

“Mental wellbeing is foundational to both individual and organisational success and therefore cannot be overlooked. Organisations can enable this by creating and sustaining a culture that prioritises employee wellbeing through a holistic integrated approach. This could include embedding wellbeing practices into learning and development programs and policies to nurture young leadership,” notes Desai.

Practical interventions like Employee Assistance Programs, expert-led workshops, and structured conversations around stress management equip employees with tools to manage underlying pressures. These approaches not only support employees in the short term but also help cultivate resilience, improve engagement, and strengthen overall organisational productivity.

Adopting Long-Term Wellbeing

“Supporting a culture of wellbeing for employees in today’s day and age goes beyond just short term healthcare activities or wellness programs; it requires building a foundational support of wellbeing essentials to support their workplace success. This requires an adoption of wellbeing education as a solution so that employees feel supported with a platform to mitigate mental wellbeing stressors. Proactively adopting these practices can help create a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and empowered, all of which drive individual and organisational success,” Desai adds.

Wellbeing education provides employees with continuous learning and coping strategies that go beyond isolated wellness initiatives. When combined with transparent communication, mentoring, and an inclusive environment, organisations can proactively reduce stress, encourage authentic self-expression, and enhance workplace satisfaction across all levels.

