Singer Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has Lyme disease, describing it as “relentlessly debilitating” both mentally and physically.

Timberlake, 44, initially believed the fatigue and pain he'd been experiencing on the road were just part of getting older and being back on tour, an insider reportedly told People magazine.

In his heartfelt post on social media, Timberlake announced his diagnosis in a statement on Thursday, July 31, writing that he wanted to "shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes".

Admitting that he was otherwise "a pretty private person", the American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor wrote that he is "trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted."

"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."

"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has, you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," Timberlake wrote, adding that he was "shocked for sure" to receive the diagnosis.

"But at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," he added. Timberlake adds, "Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too."

Timberlake joins a growing list of celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid, who have publicly discussed living with Lyme disease.

What Is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection primarily transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks or blacklegged ticks, states the website or LymeDisease.org.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 476,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease in the Unites States every year. CDC admits that surveillance for Lyme disease is subject to under and over reporting. It is likely that current surveillance does not capture all cases of Lyme disease due to various reasons.

How Does One Acquire Lyme Disease Infection?

According to Lymedisease.org, most people get infected from the bite of the nymphal, or immature, form of the tick. Nymphs are about the size of a poppy seed. Because they are so tiny and their bite is painless, many people do not even realize they have been bitten.

Once a tick has attached, if undisturbed it may feed for several days. The longer it stays attached, the more likely it will transmit the Lyme and other pathogens into your bloodstream.

Where is Lyme Disease Found?

These tiny arachnids are typically found in wooded and grassy areas. Although most Americans may think of Lyme as an East Coast disease, it is found throughout the United States, as well as in more than sixty other countries.

Yes, the eastern region of the United States generally has more forests and grasslands compared to other regions, and this does correlate with a higher prevalence of ticks and insects. But Lyme disease has been found on every continent except Antarctica. Grasslands are also known to support a diverse range of insect life, playing vital roles in pollination, soil modification, and nutrient cycling. The eastern US has substantial grassland areas, further contributing to the overall insect diversity and abundance in the region.

A report in "Science Direct" points out that with increasing deforestation, questions are being raised about the risk of zoonotic disease to humans.

Are All Tick Bites Infectious?

Not all ticks are infected. Within endemic areas, there is considerable variation in tick infection rates depending on the type of habitat, presence of wildlife and other factors. It is hard to predict the risk of Lyme disease in a given region as tick infection rates can vary from 0% to more than 70% in the same area.

Symptoms Of Lyme Disease

Early Stage (within weeks of tick bite):

A red expanding rash called erythema migrans (EM), often bull's-eye shaped.

Fever, headache, stiff neck.

Fatigue, body aches, swollen lymph nodes.

Early Disseminated Stage

Multiple rashes.

Facial muscle paralysis (Bell’s palsy).

Heart rhythm issues (heart block).

Numbness or nerve-related sensations.

Late Stage (months to a year later if untreated):

Recurrent swollen joints, especially knees (arthritis).

Brain fog or difficulty concentrating.

Widespread nerve damage (polyneuropathy).

How Is Lyme Disease Treated?

According to the US CDC, most cases of Lyme disease can be treated with 10-14 days of antibiotics.

According to Cleveland Clinic, in general, it’s true that the sooner you’re treated, the quicker and more complete the recovery.

Even after proper treatment, some people (estimated at 5% to 15%) may experience lingering fatigue, achiness or headaches.

This is known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome or PTLDS, showing symptoms that resolve at some point over the next six months.

Can Lyme Disease Be Prevented?

Yes, especially with caution during late spring to early fall when ticks are most active. In warmer regions, winter risk is low. Deer ticks thrive in wooded and grassy areas, especially where the two meet—like backyards visited by deer. They struggle to survive in dry, sunny spots. Mice, voles, and squirrels can also carry the bacteria.

Tips To Prevent Tick Bites:

Use tick repellents with DEET or spray clothes with permethrin.

Wear long sleeves and pants, tucking pants into socks.

Choose light-colored clothes to spot ticks easily.

Stay on center of trails, avoiding brush and tall grass.

After being outdoors, check for ticks and shower using a washcloth.

Toss clothes in a dryer for 15 minutes to kill any ticks.

Protect pets with vet-recommended tick control.

Kirti Pandey is a senior independent journalist.

