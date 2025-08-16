Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janmashtami And Kids Safety: Know How To Prevent Injuries During Dahi Handi

As Janmashtami brings the excitement of Dahi Handi, ensure children’s safety with preventive tips to avoid falls, fractures, and serious injuries during pyramid formations.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr Avi Shah)

The Festive Season begins, and Lord Krishna’s birth is celebrated with vibrant energy. Dahi Handi is one of the most exciting events held across local communities. During these joyous celebrations, Kids and adults are excited to become young Govinda’s and have been eagerly waiting throughout the year.

Every year, they form tall human pyramids to break an earthen pot strung several feet high. The cheers of the crowd, the rhythmic dhol beats, and the spirit of teamwork make this a spectacular sight to behold. However, accidents can happen, especially falls from the pyramid formations, which can lead to injuries in children and teens, either while in formation or the crowd around the pyramid. Knowing what to do in those crucial moments is very important.

Have you ever watched kids fall from the pyramid? It can be a scary moment for any parent whose child is up there, to watch the formation crumble and participants falling, as one cannot immediately assess the damage. During such events, accidents like falling can happen, and injuries are a common occurrence.

Let’s look at ways to prevent and handle these common mishaps during such celebrations, and guide you through the steps you need to take and check for injuries if your child falls. 

Falls are the leading cause of childhood injury, accounting for almost 50 per cent of hospital admissions. It seems inevitable that children will fall; they are learning to control their movements, they have difficulty assessing risks, and they are always on the go. Although falls typically result in scrapes, bumps and bruises, there can be more serious injuries. It's important to remember that these serious fall injuries can be prevented.

Types Of Injuries:

With any fall comes the risk of injuries, big or small – from simple sprains to fractures and even grievous head and spine injuries. Orthopaedic Injuries such as fractures (forearm, collarbone, ankle, wrist, foot, Leg, shoulder, hip, knee, hand), dislocations (shoulder joint, hip), sprains, strains, and internal bleeding can commonly occur from impacts due to falling. Head Injuries or traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), such as concussions, can happen due to a collision or a hard fall. Such falls can cause Spinal Cord Injuries, too.

Tips For Preventing And Treating Such Injuries:

The events should be supervised by an experienced individual trained in safety techniques or experienced participants, and the use of safety gear should be encouraged. First aid kits and trained volunteers should be mandatory at such events. 

Additionally, the height of the pyramids can be restricted to reduce the risk of falls associated with these events. Young Children should not be allowed at higher levels to protect their fragile bodies. Proper education, training and supervision are key steps.

Dahi Handi competitions are part of neighborhood cultural celebrations. In the excitement that his/ her friends are participating. You won’t be able to stop your kids from participating, but you can talk to them about following safety protocols. Familiarise yourselves and your kids with the kind of medical assistance that will be available during the event. Ensure your kids are sufficiently hydrated, stretched and have eaten foods that provide energy before they head out to compete.

In case of injury, your child should be given appropriate first aid and be seen at the nearest specialized hospital 

Dr Avi Shah is Consultant  Paediatric Orthopaedic at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai 

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Janmashtami Celebrations Dahi Handi 2025 Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Janmashtami Safety Dahi Handi Injuries Child Safety Tips Kids Safety During Festivals Janmashtami Dahi Handi
