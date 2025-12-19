Egg Freezing Explained: Why Both Egg Quality And Quantity Matter For Women Planning The Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







With more women choosing to delay motherhood due to career goals, personal reasons or health concerns, egg freezing has emerged as an important option for preserving fertility. However, as interest in this medical procedure grows, many women find themselves confused by two commonly used terms, egg quality and egg quantity. While the phrases may sound similar, their meaning and impact on fertility outcomes are quite different, making it essential to understand both before making a decision.

Why Egg Freezing Is Gaining Popularity

Fertility preservation through egg freezing is increasingly being considered by women who wish to keep their reproductive options open. According to medical experts, decisions related to fertility are deeply influenced by age, lifestyle and overall reproductive health. While some women believe that having a higher number of eggs automatically increases the chances of pregnancy, others assume that quality alone is sufficient. Specialists clarify that although both factors are important, they do not carry equal weight in every situation.

Dr Madhu Goyal, from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital, Greater Kailash, explains that understanding the difference between egg quality and quantity helps women set realistic expectations and make informed choices regarding fertility preservation.

What Does Egg Quality Really Mean?

Egg quality refers to how healthy an egg is internally. A good-quality egg contains the correct number of chromosomes, which is essential for successful fertilisation and the development of a healthy embryo. Dr Goyal notes that egg quality gradually begins to decline after the age of 30, increasing the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. This decline can affect both pregnancy outcomes and embryo development. Eggs frozen at a younger age tend to survive the thawing process better and offer higher chances of a successful pregnancy.

Understanding Egg Quantity Or Egg Count

Egg quantity refers to the total number of eggs present in the ovaries. This is usually assessed through blood tests measuring Anti-Müllerian Hormone levels or through ultrasound scans. While it is natural for egg count to decrease with age, having a higher number of eggs does not necessarily mean they are all healthy. In some cases, women may have a high egg count with lower quality, while others may have fewer eggs that are healthier.

Quality vs Quantity: What Matters More?

In egg freezing, egg quality is generally considered slightly more important. A single healthy egg has a better chance of fertilisation than multiple weaker ones. However, quantity cannot be ignored, as not every frozen egg survives thawing or develops into an embryo. This is why doctors often recommend freezing multiple eggs to improve the likelihood of success.

