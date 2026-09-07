Doc Talk | Dengue Can Affect The Brain And Nerves: Watch Out For These Warning Signs

Every monsoon, the same cycle repeats. Stagnant water collects in tyres, coolers, and construction sites; mosquito populations explode, and hospital OPDs fill up with patients running high fevers, body aches, and low platelet counts. Most believe dengue is a self-limiting viral illness that needs fluids, rest, and platelet monitoring. However, dengue is not always just a haematological or infectious disease. In a meaningful minority of cases, it is a neurological one too.

The neurological footprint of dengue is wider than most non-specialists appreciate. Reported problems include encephalitis and encephalopathy, acute seizures, transverse myelitis affecting the spinal cord, and Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune process that attacks peripheral nerves after the acute infection has resolved. The challenge is that these complications rarely announce themselves clearly. A patient recovering from what looked like a routine dengue episode may return with a headache that does not fade, a new tremor, unusual drowsiness, or difficulty forming words. Because the infectious phase has often passed by the time these signs appear, they are easy to misattribute to fatigue, dehydration, or the after-effects of fever itself. That gap in recognition is where outcomes are won or lost.

Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

A small set of warning signs should trigger a lower threshold for neurological evaluation in any patient with a current or recent dengue or influenza-like illness. They include: headache that is severe, persistent, or worsening rather than resolving; confusion, disorientation or a noticeable behaviour change; unusual or excessive drowsiness; seizure activity, even a single episode; new weakness, particularly if it is progressive; and difficulty walking, maintaining balance, or speaking clearly.

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None of these findings are exclusive to dengue or influenza, and most patients with fever do not develop them. But when they do appear, especially in someone with severe infection or a course that seems to be worsening rather than improving, early neurological assessment matters. Guillain-Barré syndrome in particular can progress over days, and outcomes are meaningfully better when intervention begins before respiratory or autonomic involvement sets in.

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There is no dengue-specific antiviral therapy, and management of its neurological complications remains largely supportive: maintaining hydration, treating the underlying infection promptly, and monitoring closely enough to catch deterioration early. This is unglamorous but consequential work. Delayed recognition, more than any gap in available treatment, is usually what turns a manageable complication into a lasting disability. Building that awareness across emergency departments, general physicians, and internal medicine teams and not just neurology clinics, is arguably the single highest-yield intervention available right now.

India’s First Dengue Vaccine Adds A New Layer To Prevention

Case management aside, the prevention landscape has also moved. In July 2026, India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation granted marketing approval to the country's first dengue vaccine -- a live, attenuated tetravalent formulation developed using recombinant technology, given as two doses three months apart to individuals between the ages of 4 and 60.

A vaccine will not replace vector control, and it will not eliminate dengue this monsoon or the next. But it adds a genuine second layer to a strategy that has, until now, relied almost entirely on mosquito control, early diagnosis and supportive treatment. For clinicians, it is a reminder that the dengue conversation is evolving on both ends. Prevention is gaining new tools, while our understanding of its downstream complications, including neurological ones, continues to deepen.

Dengue's reputation as "just a fever" undersells the disease. As monsoon caseloads rise again this year, the patients who deserve the closest attention are not only those with falling platelet counts, but also those whose recovery doesn't look quite right, the ones with a headache that lingers, a gait that has changed, or a confusion that does not lift. Recognising those signals early, and acting on them without delay, remains the most effective tool we have against long-term neurological harm.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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