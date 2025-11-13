Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealth7 Simple Breathing Exercises To Strengthen Your Lungs Naturally

7 Simple Breathing Exercises To Strengthen Your Lungs Naturally

Boost your lung strength and breathing capacity with these 7 easy daily exercises that enhance oxygen flow, improve endurance, and support long-term respiratory health.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In our fast-paced lives, we often take the act of breathing for granted. Yet, every deep inhale and slow exhale holds the key to improved lung capacity, better oxygen flow, and enhanced mental clarity. With rising pollution, stress, and sedentary lifestyle, lung health has never been more crucial. The good news is, you don't need fancy equipment or medical treatments to actually strengthen your lungs. What you really need is just a few minutes of focused breathing every day.

These seven simple breathing exercises not only enhance your respiratory power but also help you feel calmer, more energised, and more in control of your body.

ALSO READ: 8 Best Steam Inhalation Tricks To Clear A Stuffy Nose Instantly

1. Diaphragmatic Breathing

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Also known as "belly breathing," this exercise strengthens the diaphragm. It's the muscle that plays a key role in efficient respiration. Sit or lie down comfortably and place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your belly to rise as your lungs fill with air. Exhale slowly through pursed lips, feeling your abdomen fall. Repeat for 5-10 minutes daily. This technique will encourage your lungs to expand fully and improve oxygen intake. It's particularly beneficial for people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

2. Pursed-Lip Breathing

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This technique slows down your breathing and helps maintain open airways for longer. It allows more air to enter your lungs. Inhale slowly through your nose, then exhale gently through pursed lips, as if blowing out a candle. Exhale for twice as long as you inhale. Pursed-lip breathing improves ventilation, increases lung capacity, and reduces shortness of breath. It's effective for those recovering from respiratory illness or trying to build endurance during workouts. A regular practice of this breathing technique can regulate your breathing rhythm and calm your nervous system.

3. Anulom Vilom

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A cornerstone of pranayam, Anulom Vilom balances both sides of the brain and purifies the respiratory system. Sit in a meditative posture, close your right nostril with your thumb, and inhale deeply through your left nostril. Then, close your left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through the right. Repeat this breathing cycle for 5-7 minutes. This practice enhances oxygen distribution, clears sinuses, and relaxes the mind. It also boosts concentration, stabilises blood pressure, and supports better heart and lung coordination.

4. Kapalabhati

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Kapalabhati is a dynamic breathing exercise that detoxifies the lungs by expelling stale air and stimulating energy flow. Sit straight with your spine erect, take a deep breath, and exhale sharply through your nose while pulling your navel inwards. The inhalation happens naturally between exhalations. Continue for 30-50 rounds, rest, and repeat. It’s a powerful method for cleansing the respiratory tract, improving circulation, and energising the body.

5. Box Breathing

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Popular among athletes and mindfulness practitioners, box breathing improves oxygen efficiency and mental clarity. Inhale through your nose for a count of four, hold your breath for four, exhale for four, and hold again for four before repeating. This rhythmic breathing pattern increases lung capacity, balances the nervous system, and promotes a sense of calm. This breathing technique is useful for reducing anxiety and stress while improving lung endurance and stamina.

6. Bhramari

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Named after the humming sound of a bee, Bhramari involves deep inhalation followed by a gentle exhalation wile making a low humming sound. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and place your fingers lightly over your ears. Inhale deeply, then exhale while humming softly. This sound vibration calms the mind, enhances focus, and opens the respiratory passages. It also helps lower blood pressure and improves oxygen absorption, making it one of the best natural exercises for both mental and lung health.

7. Deep Yawning Stretch Breathing

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This breathing technique mimics the natural act of yawning to stretch and expand your lungs. Sit or stand comfortably, open your mouth wide, and take a deep breath as if yawing. Hold for a few seconds and release slowly. It boosts oxygen flow, opens up the chest muscles, and relieves tightness caused by prolonged sitting or shallow breathing. Doing this a few times refreshes your lungs, clears the airways, and revitalises your energy levels.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Breathing Exercises Lung Health Yoga For Lungs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Diaries Of Dr Umar, Muzzammil Found At Al Falah University Reveal Code Words, Terror Plot Details
Diaries Of Dr Umar, Muzzammil Found At Al Falah University Reveal Code Words, Terror Plot Details
Cities
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Al-Falah University Denies Links to Blast Suspects; 70 Questioned, 6 Detained in Probe
US Secretary Marco Rubio Backs India, Calls Delhi Blast a Terror Attack; ATS Raids in Kanpur
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Shocking New Video Surfaces, NSG & NIA Confirm Terror Plot by Dr. Umar
Breaking: NSD Team Reaches Faridabad; Red EcoSport Linked to Delhi Blast Seized in Khandavli
Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget