Bringing Breakfast Back To Basics: Why Our Kids Deserve Real Food

In a recent social media post, celebrated international Clinical Dietitian Deepta Nagpal highlighted a growing concern: the prevalence of processed foods in children's breakfasts.

Nagpal emphasised that while traditional meals like paratha with curd, nuts, seeds, milk, or eggs are simple and nourishing, many packaged breakfast options today are laden with additives and chemicals that may not be in the best interest of our children's health.

Nagpal, who holds a specialisation in chronic disorders and has also served as the diet counsellor to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, writes in her post on X.com (formerly Twitter) about the hidden dangers in packaged breakfast foods.

#Breakfast should be the simplest and most nourishing meal of the day like pratha and curd, nuts, seeds, milk, or eggs. Simple day-to-day nourishing foods.



The Hidden Dangers in Packaged Breakfast Foods

Behind the appealing packaging of many breakfast cereals, biscuits, flavoured drinks, and energy bars lie ingredients that raise health concerns. Some of the most concerning additives that Nagpal has cited include:

Titanium Dioxide (E171): A whitening agent used in various food products. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has concluded that titanium dioxide can no longer be considered safe as a food additive, citing concerns over genotoxicity (DNA damage) after consumption.

Potassium Bromate: Commonly used to enhance the texture of bread. Studies have shown that potassium bromate induces renal cell tumours and thyroid follicular cell tumours in rats, raising concerns about its potential carcinogenic effects. A study by the Division of Toxicology, National Institute of Hygienic Sciences, Tokyo, Japan has amply states: “Although adverse effects are not evident in animals fed bread-based diets made from flour treated with KBrO3, the agent is carcinogenic in rats and nephrotoxic in both man and experimental animals when given orally.”

Azodicarbonamide (ADA): Known as the "yoga mat chemical" due to its use in the production of foamed plastics. While the FDA considers ADA safe for use in bread, advocacy groups have criticised its inclusion in food products, citing potential health risks. As per a report published by the Environmental Working Group, shockingly, the US "Food and Drug Administration considers the synthetic additive ADA safe for industrial bakers if it’s limited to 45 parts per million in bread. But workers handling large volumes have reported respiratory symptoms and allergic reactions, according to the World Health Organisation, or WHO."

Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO): Used in sodas to prevent the separation of ingredients. As per a report in Psychiatrist.com, in November 2023, the US FDA declared that it aimed to ban brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in response to evidence of its neurological risks and thyroid disruption.

Artificial Dyes (Red 3, Yellow 5, Blue 1): Common in candies and snacks. Research indicates that these dyes can cause hyperactivity and allergic reactions in children. A study by the Department of Psychiatry, The Ohio State University, Columbus concluded that by affecting nutrients and other metabolism in the periphery, AFCs could affect the brain without crossing the blood-brain barrier, and that the deleterious effect does not appear to be confined to ADHD (a general effect has been replicated). Therefore AFCs may be more a general public health problem than an ADHD problem.

Recombinant Bovine Somatotropin (rBST): Previously called bovine growth hormone, this synthetic agent has been used in dairy production to increase milk production. Concerns have been raised about its potential effects on human health. As per research published by the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP) the synthetic hormone rBST is found in items that use milk in their formation, such as the dairy products cheese, ice cream, butter and yoghurt. Milk derivatives are used in many other food products such as candy bars, chocolate, cakes and even some chips.

A Global Perspective

Deepta Nagpal draws attention to the stricter regulations in countries like Croatia, where she has worked, these additives are tightly controlled. The focus there is on real nutrition, not empty calories hidden behind marketing. In contrast, many of these chemicals still find their way into everyday breakfast foods in India, raising questions about the standards we uphold for our children's health.

The Way Forward

It's time to pause, read labels, and bring breakfast back to basics. By choosing whole, unprocessed foods, we can provide our children with the nutrients they need without the added chemicals. Simple, nourishing foods not only support physical health but also contribute to better concentration, mood, and overall well-being.

As Deepta Nagpal aptly puts it, "Choose real food over chemicals, care over convenience." Our children deserve more than just a full stomach; they deserve health, energy, and a safe future.

(Kirti Pandey is a senior independent journalist)

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician regarding a medical condition or health concern or before making any changes to your diet or exercise regimen.]

