{By: Dr. Brajesh Nandan}

Bone tumours, often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, continue to pose a significant challenge to healthcare professionals and patients alike. Dr. Brajesh Nandan sheds light on the various aspects of bone tumours, ranging from their types, causes, age group prevalence to diagnosis and treatment options.

"A bone tumour refers to an abnormal and uncontrolled growth of bone cells forming a lump or mass within the bone," explains Dr. Nandan. "While most bone tumours are benign and non-life-threatening, malignant tumours can metastasize to other parts of the body and require timely intervention."

Who Is At Risk?

Bone tumours can affect individuals across all age groups, with common benign tumours seen in children and adolescents, and metastatic bone cancers more frequent among older adults. Factors like prior radiation exposure, genetic syndromes, and untreated bone masses may increase risk.

Symptoms And Diagnosis

Bone tumours often present as painless or painful swelling and, in some cases, pathological fractures. Symptoms such as night pain, rapid swelling, and muscle wasting around the affected area are common. Diagnosis typically involves imaging such as X-rays, MRI, CT scans, and confirmatory biopsy procedures.

Treatment Advances: From Amputation To Limb-Salvage

"Thanks to advancements in chemotherapy and surgical techniques, limb-sparing surgeries are now performed in 95% of extremity sarcoma cases, replacing the need for amputations in many patients," says Dr. Nandan. Treatment is individualised, combining surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and in some cases, cryosurgery for benign aggressive tumours.

He adds, "Successful outcomes are rooted in early diagnosis, accurate staging, and a multidisciplinary treatment approach. Regular follow-ups are essential to monitor for metastasis or recurrence."

The author, Dr. Brajesh Nandan, is Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics & Musculoskeletal Oncology, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

