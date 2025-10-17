The company claims that its long-term vision for Ayurveda is not only focused on health and wellness but is also deeply connected to the nation’s larger development goals. It is committed to building a healthy society and a strong nation based on the principles of nationalism, Ayurveda, and yoga. Its mission is clear — to make India the ideal destination for the growth of Ayurveda and to present a model for the world. The company says that this vision aligns directly with government initiatives such as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ which promote local production and natural medicine.

Plans Emphasize Rural Empowerment

The company claims, “Our plans emphasize rural empowerment. We are promoting organic farming by supporting local farmers and herb cultivators. This not only strengthens the rural economy but also aids environmental conservation. For example, raw materials for our products are procured locally, which supports the ‘Make in India’ campaign. Our new product lines include health supplements, organic food, and herbal medicines that align with the national goal of ensuring health security. Post-pandemic, health awareness has increased, and through yoga and Ayurveda, we are working to protect people from diseases by encouraging natural healing.”

The company further stated, “Swami Ramdev’s vision is based on five revolutions that will strengthen India at the global level. These revolutions aim to take Indian values such as cultural heritage and spiritual leadership to the world stage.”

Yoga Revolution: Already successful, promoting preventive healthcare across the world.

Panchkarma Revolution: Focuses on Ayurvedic detoxification, helping combat unhealthy lifestyles.

Education Revolution: Aims to link Vedic and Sanatan knowledge with modern education and connect 5 lakh schools to the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

Health Revolution: Will bring innovation in natural medicine with over 5,000 researchers.

Economic Revolution: Will create value worth ₹1 lakh crore through indigenous products.

Targeting ₹5 Trillion Market Capitalization

The company revealed, “By 2027, we aim to list four companies and achieve a market capitalization of ₹5 trillion. This will be made possible through investment in research and development, technology integration, and expansion into international markets. Increasing exports to the U.S., Europe, and Asia to globalize Ayurveda is part of this plan. We are also adhering to environmental goals through sustainable packaging and eco-friendly production. Additionally, we are engaging communities through health awareness camps and affordable healthcare services.”

