5 Ayurvedic Skincare Staples To Add To Your Festive Glow-Up Routine

(By Mr. Hari Ram Rinwa)

The festive season is a time for celebration, joy, and, of course, looking your best. While it's easy to fall back on makeup and fast fixes to get your glow on, healthy skin produces true and lasting beauty. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian art of life and well-being, provides a complete routine of skincare that aligns with your skin's natural cycles and boosts your radiance from the inside out.

By adding Ayurvedic wisdom into your skincare routine during this festive season, you can get a radiant, glowing complexion that mirrors your inner vitality. The following are five expert Ayurvedic skincare tips to include in your festive glow-up routine:

1. Deep Cleansing With Natural Ingredients

One of the foundations of Ayurvedic skin care is cleansing, which serves to clear the skin of toxins and impurities. During the festive season, heavy makeup, pollution, and stress can take a toll on your skin, clogging pores and dulling its natural glow.

Use soft, natural cleansers that are formulated from Ayurvedic herbs like turmeric, neem, and sandalwood. Turmeric is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and lightening qualities, while neem acts as a natural cleanser to purify the skin. Do not use harsh soaps and artificial cleansers that dry out the skin by removing its natural oils, as keeping the skin's moisture barrier intact is the secret to a glowing complexion.

After washing, a drop of rose water or an herbal toner gives the skin a quick refresh and closes pores, setting your face up to better absorb moisturisers and serums.

2. Add Abhyanga (Ayurvedic Facial Massage)

Abhyanga, or Ayurvedic oil massage, is an ancient beauty tradition that stimulates circulation, de-puffs, and deeply nourishes the skin. The practice can be used to revitalize the skin, de-puff, and bring out a healthy, natural glow.

Use warm herbal oils like sesame, coconut, or Ayurvedic herb-infused oils like Ashwagandha and Brahmi. Softly massage your face upward in circular motions for a few minutes each day. This not only boosts skin vitality but also relaxes facial muscles, relieves tension, and improves overall skin texture.

For added benefits, mix a few drops of sandalwood or saffron essential oil into your massage oil. Both have brightening and toning properties that enhance your skin’s natural glow.

3. Intensive Moisturising With Herbal Moisturisers

Hydration is extremely important, more so during the festival seasons when hectic lifestyles and climatic conditions result in dryness and dullness. Ayurveda believes in hydrating skin both internally and externally so that it remains soft and elastic.

Select moisturisers that are made with Ayurvedic botanicals like aloe vera, licorice, and turmeric. Aloe vera possesses cooling and anti-inflammatory abilities that calm flared skin and retain moisture. Licorice promotes brightening of the skin and makes pigmentation even, whereas turmeric improves skin tone and fights oxidative stress.

Use your moisturiser on slightly wet skin to trap moisture and achieve maximum benefit, leaving your face supple and radiant.

4. Safeguard Your Skin With Natural Sunscreen

Sun protection is essential all year round, not just during sunny days. Ayurveda recommends natural mineral-based sunscreens that protect the skin without using harsh chemicals contained in most conventional products.

Go for sunscreens that incorporate ingredients such as zinc oxide along with Ayurvedic herbs like turmeric and aloe vera. These products not only offer broad-spectrum protection from the sun's harmful rays, but they also condition and strengthen the skin's natural defence. In contrast to chemical-based sunscreens, natural mineral sunscreens are light, non-greasy, and safe for use on sensitive skin.

Make sure to apply sunscreen as the final step in your skincare routine before makeup, and reapply every two hours if you’re spending time outdoors.

5. Nourish Your Glow From Within With Diet And Herbs

According to Ayurveda, radiant skin starts from within, with a balanced diet and healthy digestion. However, festive indulgences can upset the digestive system, often leading to skin issues like breakouts, dullness, or inflammation.

Include fresh fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants like pomegranates, oranges, and carrots in your diet. Herbal teas containing tulsi, ginger, and turmeric facilitate digestion and detoxification and help to have clearer, healthier skin.

Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha and Triphala support stress management and digestive health, two crucial factors that influence skin quality. Avoid excessive fried or processed foods during celebrations, as they can aggravate skin conditions and reduce your natural glow.

The holiday season is the ideal time to get back in touch with your skin's natural cycles and adopt holistic skincare rituals inspired by Ayurveda. By incorporating these five Ayurvedic skincare tips into your glow-up routine, you can have glowing, healthy skin that will last longer than the festivities.

Mr. Hari Ram Rinwa is the CEO & Founder of Ashpveda

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts, and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

