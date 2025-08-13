Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answers Today (August 13): Players Face A Tricky Treat Today. Here's The Solution

For those new to Wordle, the rules are straightforward: guess a secret five-letter word in six attempts or fewer.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: For Wordle fans, Wednesday, August 13, turned out to be no walk in the park. The daily word game, loved for its deceptively simple rules, had players scratching their heads as they tried to crack the latest five-letter code. With only six guesses allowed, many reached for hints to keep their win streaks alive.

This particular puzzle proved slippery, prompting seasoned players and casual solvers alike to seek extra help. After all, maintaining a flawless streak often means knowing when to get a nudge in the right direction.

How Wordle Works

For those new to the phenomenon, the rules are straightforward: guess a secret five-letter word in six attempts or fewer. After each guess, the game provides colour-coded clues. Letters in the correct position turn green, correct letters in the wrong spot turn yellow, and letters not in the answer appear in grey.

It sounds easy, but the combination of logic, vocabulary, and luck keeps players coming back every day. One wrong guess can cost a streak that’s been building for months.

Clues for the August 13 Wordle

The first clue for the day pointed towards something “similar to yoghurt.” For those still lost, the starting letter was revealed as K, while the ending letter was R. The word contained exactly two vowels and featured five unique letters — no repeats to trip you up.

A handy tip for today’s challenge was that starting with the word “freak” would turn four letters yellow.

Wordle Answer Today (August 13)

If those hints still left you stumped, here’s the solution that had so many puzzled: KEFIR.

This fermented drink, popular in various cultures, shares similarities with yoghurt and ayran. It’s tangy, probiotic-rich, and has been enjoyed for centuries in regions stretching from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.

With this, streaks were saved, brains got their daily workout, and many learned a new word to file away for future puzzles — proof that Wordle isn’t just a game, it’s a daily vocabulary booster.

13 Aug 2025
