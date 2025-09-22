Wordle Answer Today (September 22): Today's Puzzle Made You Sigh? Check Hints, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (September 22): Today's Puzzle Made You Sigh? Check Hints, & Solution

Did today's puzzle made you take a deep breath? Don't worry, here are hints, and a solution to help keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 10:17 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Monday, September 22, with another thought-provoking puzzle. The five-letter guessing game has become a part of many people’s daily routine, bringing a mix of fun, challenge, and brain-teasing excitement. Some love solving it in fewer tries, while others focus on protecting their winning streaks.

Today’s puzzle leaned on the old-fashioned side, with clues pointing toward something you might spot on a writing desk. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry,  the answer and meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle seems simple at first glance, but it calls for patience and strategy. Players get six attempts to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour to offer hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these hints wisely, players can avoid wrong guesses and move closer to the solution. This clever mix of simplicity and challenge keeps millions hooked every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The September 22 Puzzle

Here are the clues for today’s puzzle:

  • It’s quite old-fashioned, but you might find this on a writing desk.
  • The word begins with Q.
  • It ends with L.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters.
  • Using “ileum” as a starter turns three letters yellow.

These hints gave a strong push toward the answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 22)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: QUILL.

A “quill” is the feather of a bird, especially the larger wing or tail feathers. In the past, quills were used as pens by dipping them into ink, which is why the word is so closely linked to writing. Today, they’re often seen as symbols of classic writing and literature.

Congrats if you guessed it! And if not, don’t worry,  tomorrow’s puzzle will bring a brand-new challenge.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
