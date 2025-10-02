Wordle Answer Today (October 2): Muddled? Check Hints, Clues, & Answer

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (October 2): Muddled? Check Hints, Clues, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 2 is here. See the hints, clues, and meaning behind today’s puzzle to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Thursday, October 2, with another puzzle that tested both patience and smart thinking. The daily five-letter challenge has become a favourite worldwide, keeping players hooked with its mix of simplicity and brainwork. For some, solving it quickly is the goal, while for others, it’s all about keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle pointed toward something we often use in everyday life, especially when dealing with measurements. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are revealed below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it takes careful thinking. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles reveal clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these hints wisely helps narrow down options and leads to the solution. This balance of challenge and fun is what makes Wordle so addictive worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is part of a measurement.
  • The word begins with W.
  • It ends with H.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “third” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These clues were enough to point players toward the correct answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (October 2)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: WIDTH.

“Width” is a measurement that tells us how wide something is, just like length or height. For example, when buying a table, you’d want to know its width to see if it fits your space. Simply put, width measures from side to side.

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, no worries, tomorrow brings another chance to play and keep your streak going.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
