Wordle #1589 Answer Today (October 25): Brain Took A Spin? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans faced a fresh challenge this Friday, October 25, with a puzzle that tested both thinking and vocabulary. The five-letter word game continues to attract players around the world, all trying to solve it in as few attempts as possible. For some, it’s a fun way to start the day, while for others, it’s about keeping that hard-earned streak safe.

Today’s puzzle leaned toward the thoughtful side; the answer was all about measuring or judging something. If you’re still figuring it out, don’t worry. We’ve got all the clues and the full answer explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like an easy guessing game, but it requires focus and strategy. Players get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, tiles show how close you are:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong guesses and work their way to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle fun, challenging, and super addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 25 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

Today’s Wordle answer is similar to “estimate.”

The word begins with G .

It ends with E .

It contains 3 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in total.

Using “aught” as a starter turns three letters yellow.

These hints were enough to help players narrow down the right word without giving it away completely.

Wordle Answer Today (October 25)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GAUGE.

To “gauge” means to measure, judge, or estimate something. You can gauge the depth of a well, gauge the distance between two points, or even gauge how someone feels. For example, “I can’t gauge his mood” means you’re unsure about what he’s thinking or feeling.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, tomorrow’s Wordle will bring you another chance to test your word skills and keep that streak alive.