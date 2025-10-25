Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1589 Answer Today (October 25): Brain Took A Spin? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle #1589 Answer Today (October 25): Brain Took A Spin? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 25 is here. See the clues, hints, and meaning behind today’s puzzle to keep your Wordle streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans faced a fresh challenge this Friday, October 25, with a puzzle that tested both thinking and vocabulary. The five-letter word game continues to attract players around the world, all trying to solve it in as few attempts as possible. For some, it’s a fun way to start the day, while for others, it’s about keeping that hard-earned streak safe.

Today’s puzzle leaned toward the thoughtful side; the answer was all about measuring or judging something. If you’re still figuring it out, don’t worry. We’ve got all the clues and the full answer explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like an easy guessing game, but it requires focus and strategy. Players get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, tiles show how close you are:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong guesses and work their way to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle fun, challenging, and super addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 25 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is similar to “estimate.”
  • The word begins with G.
  • It ends with E.
  • It contains 3 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in total.
  • Using “aught” as a starter turns three letters yellow.

These hints were enough to help players narrow down the right word without giving it away completely.

Wordle Answer Today (October 25)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GAUGE.

To “gauge” means to measure, judge, or estimate something. You can gauge the depth of a well, gauge the distance between two points, or even gauge how someone feels. For example, “I can’t gauge his mood” means you’re unsure about what he’s thinking or feeling.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, tomorrow’s Wordle will bring you another chance to test your word skills and keep that streak alive.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Business
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget