Wordle Answer Today (June 29): Need Help With Puzzle 1836? Check Hints Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, June 29, with another fun five-letter puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular word game continues to challenge players every day with a mix of easy and tricky words. Some people enjoy solving the puzzle as fast as they can, while others simply want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was a little tricky, with hints pointing to a word that can describe something raw or unrefined. If you’re still trying to guess the answer, don’t worry, we’ve got the clues, the solution, and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a simple game, but it takes careful thinking. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to help you find the answer:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these clues, players can rule out wrong letters and make better guesses. This simple but clever gameplay is what makes Wordle a favourite for millions of people around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 29 Puzzle

Today's clues gave players a fair chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too quickly:

Rough or unrefined.

The word begins with C.

It ends with E.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using "dears" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues helped many players narrow down the possible answers before making the final guess.

Wordle Answer Today (June 29)

The answer to today's Wordle is: CRUDE.

The word "crude" describes something in its natural or raw state. For example, crude oil is oil that has not been processed. It can also describe a person's behaviour or manners if they are rough, rude, or not refined.

Congratulations if you guessed today's word correctly! If not, don't worry, a brand-new Wordle puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.