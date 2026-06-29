Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsGamingWordle Answer Today (June 29): Need Help With Puzzle 1836? Check Hints Solution

Wordle Answer Today (June 29): Need Help With Puzzle 1836? Check Hints Solution

Wordle answer for June 29 is CRUDE. Check today's hints, clues, and the meaning of the word to keep your winning streak alive.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, June 29, with another fun five-letter puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular word game continues to challenge players every day with a mix of easy and tricky words. Some people enjoy solving the puzzle as fast as they can, while others simply want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was a little tricky, with hints pointing to a word that can describe something raw or unrefined. If you’re still trying to guess the answer, don’t worry, we’ve got the clues, the solution, and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a simple game, but it takes careful thinking. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to help you find the answer:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these clues, players can rule out wrong letters and make better guesses. This simple but clever gameplay is what makes Wordle a favourite for millions of people around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 29 Puzzle

Today's clues gave players a fair chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too quickly:

  • Rough or unrefined.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using "dears" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues helped many players narrow down the possible answers before making the final guess.

Wordle Answer Today (June 29)

The answer to today's Wordle is: CRUDE.

The word "crude" describes something in its natural or raw state. For example, crude oil is oil that has not been processed. It can also describe a person's behaviour or manners if they are rough, rude, or not refined.

Congratulations if you guessed today's word correctly! If not, don't worry, a brand-new Wordle puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play Wordle?

Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. Tile colors change after each guess: green for a correct letter in the right place, yellow for a correct letter in the wrong place, and grey if the letter is not in the word.

What was the Wordle answer for June 29?

The answer to the Wordle puzzle on June 29 was CRUDE. This word describes something in its natural or raw state, or rough and unrefined behavior.

What clues were given for the June 29 Wordle puzzle?

Hints included: rough or unrefined, starting with C, ending with E, having 2 vowels, and all five letters being unique. Using 'dears' as a starter also revealed three yellow letters.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (June 29): Need Help With Puzzle 1836? Check Hints Solution
Wordle Answer Today (June 29): Need Help With Puzzle 1836? Check Hints Solution
Gaming
OPINION | GTA 6 Vice City Pack Is Fan Service Done Right
OPINION | GTA 6 Vice City Pack Is Fan Service Done Right
Gaming
Want GTA VI Cheaper? This Gift Card Trick Could Save You 15%
Want GTA VI Cheaper? This Gift Card Trick Could Save You 15%
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (June 26): Puzzle 1110 Got On Your Nerves? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (June 26): Puzzle 1110 Got On Your Nerves? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Alert: Mumbai Rains Flood Low-Lying Areas, Northeast Faces Floods & Landslides
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Eight Accused to Be Produced in Court Today
Mumbai: Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in Mumbai, Northeast Battles Floods and Landslides
Patna: Dalda Warehouse Gutted in Massive Fire in Patna's Didarganj
Jammu: Mega Anti-Drug Crackdown Near Border Ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget