Wordle Answer Today (July 8): Can You Guess Puzzle 1845? Check Out The Hints

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Wednesday, July 8, with another exciting five-letter puzzle. The daily word game continues to entertain millions of people around the world, giving them six chances to guess the hidden word. Some players enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others simply want to keep their winning streak going.

Today's puzzle was fairly easy if you picked up on the main hint. If you're still trying to solve it, don't worry, we've got the clues, the answer, and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple word game, but it takes careful thinking. Players have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to show how close you are:

Green tiles: The letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: The letter is not in the word.

Using these clues helps players rule out wrong letters and get closer to the correct answer. That's what makes Wordle both fun and challenging.

Hints That Helped Crack The July 8 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

Devil.

The word begins with D.

It ends with N.

The word has 2 vowels.

There are no repeating letters.

The word has five letters.

These hints helped many players find the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (July 8)

The answer to today's Wordle is: DEMON.

A demon is often described as an evil spirit in many stories, myths, and religions. The word is also used to describe someone or something that seems very difficult, scary, or full of trouble. It is a common word in books, movies, and games.

Congratulations if you guessed today's Wordle correctly! If not, don't worry, there's always another puzzle waiting tomorrow.