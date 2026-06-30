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English NewsGamingWordle Answer Today (June 30): Stuck At Puzzle 1837? Check Hints Solution

Wordle Answer Today (June 30): Stuck At Puzzle 1837? Check Hints Solution

Wordle answer for June 30 is PUPPY. Check today's hints, clues, and the meaning of the winning word before your streak slips away.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle presented a new challenge for players on June 30.
  • Game mechanics involve colored tiles guiding letter placement.
  • Hints included 'man's best friend,' starting P, ending Y.
  • The correct answer to June 30's Wordle puzzle was PUPPY.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Tuesday, June 30, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a fresh word to guess. Some enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others simply want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle had a simple but clever theme that many players could relate to. The hints pointed towards something loved by many. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem easy, but it takes smart thinking and careful guessing. Players have six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues helps players remove wrong letters and find the correct answer step by step. That simple idea is what makes Wordle so enjoyable for millions of people.

Hints That Helped Crack the June 30 Puzzle

Here are the clues that players received today:

  • Man's best friend.
  • The word begins with P.
  • It ends with Y.
  • The word has 1 vowel.
  • There are 3 unique letters in the word.
  • Using "young" as a starter reveals two yellow letters.

These clues gave players a fair chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (June 30)

The answer to today's Wordle is: PUPPY.

A puppy is a baby dog. Puppies are known for being playful, cute, and full of energy. They are popular pets and often become loving members of a family. While they can be a little mischievous, they are also loyal companions and bring lots of joy to their owners.

Congratulations if you guessed today's answer without any help! If not, don't worry, there's always another Wordle waiting for you tomorrow.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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