Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (August 8): Not Able To Solve Today's Bird-Inspired Puzzle? Tips & Clues To Help You Out

Wordle Answer Today (August 8): Not Able To Solve Today's Bird-Inspired Puzzle? Tips & Clues To Help You Out

Wordle #1508 wasn’t just another puzzle, it leaned heavily on the avian theme, challenging players to think beyond everyday vocabulary.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:04 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: If today’s Wordle left you scratching your head, you’re not alone. The five-letter brain teaser for Tuesday, August 5, proved to be a real head-scratcher for many, especially those trying to maintain an uninterrupted win streak. But if you’ve arrived here looking for a nudge or even the full reveal, we’ve got you covered.

Wordle #1508 wasn’t just another puzzle, it leaned heavily on the avian theme, challenging players to think beyond everyday vocabulary. And while we’re all for testing our word skills solo, there’s no harm in accepting a bit of guidance now and then.

So, what made today’s puzzle especially difficult? Let’s break it down.

Wordle Answer Hints

For those playing the honourable route and avoiding outright spoilers, a few clues might have helped steer you in the right direction. The word in question:

  • Begins with S
  • Ends with K
  • Contains just one vowel
  • Includes five distinct letters
  • Is a type of bird

Had you tried “torso” as your opening move, four letters would have turned yellow, an encouraging sign that you were circling close.

Wordle Answer Today (August 5)

Let’s not keep you guessing any longer. The Wordle solution for August 5 is: STORK

A satisfying (and slightly smug) pat on the back if you managed to land it in six tries or fewer. For the rest, no worries, there’s always tomorrow. A stork, for those curious, is a large black-and-white bird known for its long orange beak. Popular in folklore and often symbolising birth, it’s not the most commonly used word, which makes it all the more challenging today.

Wordle continues to strike the perfect balance between simplicity and challenge. With just six attempts to guess a five-letter word, players must rely on smart guesswork and pattern recognition. Each guess offers crucial feedback, green tiles for correct letters in the right place, yellow for correct letters in the wrong spot, and grey for letters that don’t belong.

It’s this addictive format that keeps players coming back, day after day. And while not every puzzle will fly in as smoothly as a stork in the sky, part of the fun is in the daily struggle. So, whether you nailed it or needed a little help today, don’t let one tricky bird get you down, Wordle #1509 is just around the corner.

Also read
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget