The "Worst" Replay System? Why Valorant Fans Are Disappointed With The New Patch 11.06

The Valorant community's reaction to the new replay system has been mixed, with many calling it a "half-assed" feature due to its significant limitations.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 05:20 PM (IST)

After five years of waiting, Valorant players finally have the ability to rewatch their matches. Riot Games introduced replays with patch 11.06, now live for PC users. Console players will need to wait until November, but the feature is directly built into the Valorant client. This long-requested update brings new tools for learning and reviewing gameplay. 

While it marks a big win for the community, Riot’s version of replays has one big limitation that may not sit well with every fan.

How Valorant Replays Work

PC players can download and watch replays through the Match Details or Career pages. Supported modes include Unrated, Competitive, Swiftplay, and Premier. Once inside a replay, players can:

  • Switch between first-person views for all ten players
  • Use a third-person observer camera
  • Turn on player outlines for tactical reviews
  • Skip to key moments using the replay timeline

Riot stressed that replays won’t affect game performance. This ensures smooth playback even on low-end setups, making it accessible to more players worldwide. For many, this will be a powerful new way to analyse mistakes and improve gameplay.

The Limitation And Other Updates

Right now, you can only watch replays of matches you personally played in. That means no reviewing VCT pro games, friends’ matches, or shared replay files. 

Many competitive players feel this is restrictive compared to titles like Dota 2 or CS2, where shared replays are common learning tools. Riot has hinted that improvements may come later, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Patch 11.06 also introduced other changes:

  • A ban wave hit 40,000 bots in six months
  • Fixed bugs with Yoru and Reyna's invisibility
  • Console bug fixes for weapons and Spike coming in patch 11.07
  • RawInputBuffer is now permanently enabled to improve responsiveness

With replays now live, Valorant’s future looks brighter, but fans still hope Riot unlocks deeper tools for learning and growth.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
