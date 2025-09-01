Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Opens In China, Global Rollout Expected In 2025

Riot Games’ Valorant, one of the most played tactical shooters on PC, is finally taking a big step into the mobile gaming world. With mobile gaming taking a big space in the gaming market, Valorant Mobile is among the most anticipated titles of the year. While Riot has run multiple closed betas over the past year, the game is now coming closer to its official release. The development is being carried out in partnership with LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, and the title has officially opened pre-registrations in China.

However, players all over the globe will have to wait longer to get their hands on the game.

How to Pre-Register for Valorant Mobile

For those in China, signing up for Valorant Mobile is fairly straightforward. Here’s how the process works:

Head to the official pre-registration site: valm.qq.com.

Click on the Pre-registration button displayed on the page.

Log in using your QQ account credentials, or create a new account if you don’t already have one.

Follow the on-screen prompts and complete all required steps.

Once successful, a confirmation message will appear, along with a notification on your QQ account.



Players outside China, unfortunately, won’t be able to access the beta yet. Riot has kept details vague about global testing phases, hinting at a gradual rollout across more regions in the coming months.

Global Launch Timeline and What to Expect

According to Riot, Valorant Mobile is slated for a late 2025 release. With the closed beta now active in select regions, fans can expect more details about gameplay improvements, character balancing, and regional launch schedules soon.

The Chinese beta version will likely serve as a testing ground before the game makes its global debut.

For now, Valorant fans worldwide can only watch from the sidelines, but if history is any indicator, the wait should be worth it.