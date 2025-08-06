As the PlayStation 5 nears its fifth birthday, fresh leaks are fuelling excitement for what could be Sony's next major console wave, and it may be closer than you'd expect. A new video from YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead has stirred the gaming community with claims about the PlayStation 6 (PS6), including potential release timelines, pricing strategies, and a surprise handheld model that aims to rival the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

PS6 Production May Begin In 2027

According to the YouTuber, Sony could begin PS6 production in mid-2027, setting the stage for a holiday release the same year. A slightly delayed launch in early 2028 isn’t off the table either, but current indicators suggest that the next-gen console will be under Christmas trees by the end of 2027.

Sony is also reportedly working on a handheld PS6 system that could hit shelves alongside the main console. Designed with portability in mind, the handheld version is expected to let players take their PlayStation games on the go, much like the Nintendo Switch.

While these timelines are speculative, the information is allegedly drawn from AMD’s processor roadmap and internal Sony documents dating back to 2023. The YouTuber clarified that while plans may evolve, they align with patterns from past generational shifts.

Pricing Strategy Aims For Affordability

Gamers wary of another $699 price tag like the PS5 Pro may find some relief. Sony appears to be targeting a more wallet-friendly range for its next flagship console. “According to Moore's Law Is Dead, Sony is looking to price the PS6 between $500 and $600,” significantly undercutting the Pro model.

The handheld PS6, designed to go head-to-head with the upcoming Switch 2, is expected to land between $400 and $500. There's also speculation that Sony could reuse components from the handheld model to create an ultra-budget "PlayStation 6S" for under $300, though that idea remains more theoretical than confirmed.

It’s worth noting that these estimates don’t account for inflation or potential tariff changes over the next two years, which could still shift final pricing.

Next-Gen Hardware: What’s Under The Hood?

The leaked specs suggest Sony’s upcoming consoles will be powered by AMD chips, codenamed Orion for the standard PS6 and Canis for the handheld. Orion is said to offer serious graphical upgrades: 8 Zen 6 CPU cores, 40–48 RDNA 5 Compute Units running at 3GHz, and GDDR7 memory with a 160-bit or 192-bit bus. The system could deliver up to 3x raster performance and 6–10x better ray tracing than the PS5.

“The PS6 should be compatible with PS5 and PS4 games,” according to the YouTuber, keeping backwards compatibility a core part of Sony’s offering.

The handheld’s Canis chip, meanwhile, will reportedly be optimised for efficiency over power. Running on just 15W, it’s expected to include 4 Zen 6c cores, 12–20 RDNA 5 Compute Units, and LPDDR5X RAM. While it may deliver only half the raster performance of a PS5, the portable console will support touchscreen controls and docking capabilities, similar to the Switch’s TV mode, via USB-C.