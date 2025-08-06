NYT Connections Answers: The Wednesday, August 6 edition of Connections, the popular daily brainteaser from The New York Times, offered a deceptively complex mix of red herrings, sneaky synonyms, and misleading groupings. Puzzle #786 wasn’t for the faint of heart, as many players found themselves teetering on the edge of their fourth strike before things finally “clicked.”

With 16 words to sort into four groups of four, today’s puzzle served up a surprising variety of connections, spanning fashion, muscle slang, boxing, and some good old-fashioned teasing. If you found yourself second-guessing your instincts, you're not alone.

Let’s break down what made today’s puzzle a real head-scratcher.

The Setup: 16 Words, Countless Possibilities

Today’s Connections grid included the following words:

Bait, Pin, Cross, Squad, Hook, Spec, Needle, Badge, Strap, Button, Rag, Shammy, Rib, Uppercut, Brooch, Jab

At first glance, themes like sewing, fishing, or even military jargon might seem obvious, but those were just the misdirections the puzzle thrives on.

For the uninitiated, Connections challenges players to spot hidden themes among seemingly unrelated words. Each correct group is colour-coded from Yellow (easiest) to Purple (most difficult). Get four groupings right without making four mistakes, and you win.

Today’s Hints: Think Pins, Punches, and Provocations

If you needed a little nudge today, the NYT team dropped a few handy hints:

Yellow: Something you'd pin to a jacket or bag.

Something you'd pin to a jacket or bag. Green: A way to verbally poke fun or provoke.

A way to verbally poke fun or provoke. Blue: Terms you'd likely hear in a boxing ring.

Terms you'd likely hear in a boxing ring. Purple: Think of muscles, now add an “S.”

Additional nudges included reminders that similar-sounding or similarly spelled words may not belong together. One particularly sneaky misdirection? “Bait” and “Hook”, obvious fishing mates, were not in the same group.

Today’s Connections Explained

Let’s get to the reveal. If you're still scratching your head, here’s how today’s words are grouped together:

Yellow – Accessory With A Pointy Fastener: Badge, Brooch, Button, Pin

– Accessory With A Pointy Fastener: Badge, Brooch, Button, Pin Green – Tease: Bait, Needle, Rag, Rib

– Tease: Bait, Needle, Rag, Rib Blue – Boxing Punches: Cross, Hook, Jab, Uppercut

– Boxing Punches: Cross, Hook, Jab, Uppercut Purple – Muscle Nicknames Plus "S": Shammy, Spec, Squad, Strap

It’s this kind of wordplay layering that makes Connections so appealing, and frustrating, for its global fanbase. Even seemingly obvious links, like “Hook” and “Bait,” are carefully separated to test pattern recognition and lateral thinking.

As one of the NYT's most viral puzzle games, Connections has built a reputation for mixing logic, language, and a dash of devilish trickery. And while games like Wordle may get more attention, Connections has quietly built a cult following of its own.

So, whether you cracked it today or fell short, remember: there's always tomorrow’s challenge.