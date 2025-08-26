Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers Today (August 26): Did The Purple Clue Stump You Too? Here Are Solutions

NYT Connections Answers Today (August 26): Did The Purple Clue Stump You Too? Here Are Solutions

Connections challenges players to link 16 words into four sets of four, each set tied together by a theme.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ puzzle Connections has once again left players scratching their heads. On Tuesday, August 26, puzzle #806 dropped, and as always, four groups of words needed to be sorted into their hidden themes. But if you’re stuck, you’re not alone—the dreaded purple category proved especially tricky.

For the uninitiated, Connections challenges players to link 16 words into four sets of four, each set tied together by a theme. Miss four times and the game ends. The themes are colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow (easy), Green (moderate), Blue (challenging), and Purple (the hardest of them all).

Today’s Connections Puzzle Words

Here’s the list of words that needed to be grouped in today’s puzzle: Toad, Ride, Tattoo, Bar, Mole, Foot, Heel, Badger, Rat, Harry, Step, Scar, Creep, Piercing, Bug, Skunk.

As always, the puzzle came with a mix of clear links and clever red herrings, making it easy to get misled.

NYT Connections Hints

If you were trying to solve the puzzle without peeking at the answers, here were some hints that could help:

  • Yellow: “They make it easier to recognise a person.”
  • Green: “This one is all about unlikeable people.”
  • Blue: “Such an… annoying theme.”
  • Purple: “Find a single word to paste behind each group member.”

An extra nudge also reminded players that each group contained at least one four-letter word.

NYT Connections Answers Today

After plenty of guesswork and head-scratching, here are the correct groups for August 26:

  • Yellow – Distinguishing Characteristics: Mole, Piercing, Scar, Tattoo
  • Green – A Real Jerk: Creep, Heel, Rat, Skunk
  • Blue – Pester: Badger, Bug, Harry, Ride
  • Purple – Words Before "Stool": Bar, Foot, Step, Toad

The puzzle may be solved for the day, but as any fan of Connections knows, tomorrow will bring a brand new challenge, and probably another purple set designed to stump even the sharpest players.

Also read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
Entertainment
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
India
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Indian Industries Respond to U.S. Trade Pressure with Strategic Planning | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget