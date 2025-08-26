Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (August 26): Don't Lose Your Streak! Our Tips & Clues Will Help You Out

Wordle Answer Today (August 26): Don't Lose Your Streak! Our Tips & Clues Will Help You Out

Today’s Wordle answer began with the letter A and ended with X, a detail that immediately narrowed the field of possibilities.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle, the five-letter word guessing game that has become a global sensation, once again tested players’ vocabulary and wit on Tuesday, August 26. While the puzzle looks deceptively simple, finding the right combination of letters within six tries often becomes more of a battle of patience than pure luck. For those determined to keep their winning streaks intact, today’s challenge required a sharper eye for clues than usual.

How To Play Wordle

As always, many enthusiasts relied on small hints to get closer to the solution. Today’s puzzle began with the letter A and ended with X, a detail that immediately narrowed the field of possibilities. The word carried two vowels and was composed of four unique letters. For anyone who typed in the suggested starter “pecan,” three letters turned yellow, offering a useful nudge toward the right track.

Another hint pointed toward a phrase, “think of an extra building.” That clue alone was enough to get seasoned Wordle players thinking along architectural lines. With these tips combined, many were able to deduce the solution without burning through all six guesses.

Wordle Answer Today 

For those still puzzled, the solution to Wordle #1529 on August 26 was ANNEX.

The word fits neatly with the clues, starting and ending with the expected letters while incorporating a double “N.”

An annex, by definition, usually refers to an addition to an existing structure — extra rooms, a supplementary wing, or an attached building.

While Wordle continues to be celebrated for its simple yet addictive format, it’s not unusual for players to turn to hints when the puzzle gets tricky. After all, guessing blindly can feel frustrating when streaks are on the line. For today, those who pieced together the clues and landed on “ANNEX” earned bragging rights and another green square in their ongoing Wordle journey.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
