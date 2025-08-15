Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers Today (August 15): Today's Hints, Themes, & Full Solution

NYT Connections Answers Today (August 15): Today’s Hints, Themes, & Full Solution

Connections tasks players with sorting 16 seemingly unrelated words into four groups of four, each tied together by a common theme.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: Fans of The New York Times’ daily word challenge, Connections, were treated to puzzle number 795 this Friday, August 15. Whether you’re here for a nudge in the right direction or a full reveal of the answers, today’s edition had its fair share of tricky groupings designed to trip up even seasoned players.

How NYT Connections Works

For the uninitiated, Connections tasks players with sorting 16 seemingly unrelated words into four groups of four, each tied together by a common theme. The twist? The puzzle often throws in misleading overlaps, words that could easily fit into more than one category. Success means spotting the genuine links before making four mistakes, which ends the game and reveals the solution automatically.

In each round, the groups are colour-coded to indicate difficulty: Yellow for the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and the elusive Purple for the toughest connections.

Today’s Word List & Hints

The 16 words for August 15 were: Take Care Of, Haze, Pay, Pec, Foot, Fine, Cash, Thigh, Breast, Mac, Capital, Tender, Grand, Wing, Settle, Brilliant.

To help players along, the NYT offered thematic clues:

  • Yellow: “They’re body parts, but fit for a platter.”
  • Green: “When dining out, these actions are taken at the end of the meal.”
  • Blue: “This is a wonderful theme.”
  • Purple: “See anything nutty?”

Extra guidance included: ‘Foot’ and ‘breast’ are in different groups, and the purple theme contains nothing but three- and four-letter words.

The Final Themes & Answers

Once the dust settled, here’s how the groups shaped up:

  • Yellow: Poultry Cuts: Breast, Tender, Thigh, Wing
  • Green: Handle, As A Bill: Foot, Pay, Settle, Take Care Of
  • Blue: Splendid: Brilliant, Capital, Fine, Grand
  • Purple: Starts Of Culinary Nuts: Cash, Haze, Mac, Pec

So, if you were stumped, the solution was right there, hidden in plain sight but layered with enough misdirection to keep players guessing until the end.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
