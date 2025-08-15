Wordle Answer Today (August 15): Tips, Clues, Hints, And Solutions To Help You Out

Wordle Answer Today: For thousands of Wordle enthusiasts logging in on Friday, August 15, the puzzle proved to be a bit of a head-scratcher. While some guessed it early, many had to burn through multiple attempts before finally landing the correct word. The popular online word game, which tasks players with identifying a five-letter word in just six tries, was especially deceptive this time, giving cryptic hints that still left many puzzled.

As always, the rules were straightforward. Players type in a guess, and the game instantly gives colour-coded feedback: green for correct letters in the right place, yellow for letters in the wrong spot, and grey for letters that don’t appear at all. But while the concept is simple, maintaining a win streak is no easy feat when the word isn’t obvious.

The Hints That Narrowed It Down

The day’s clues provided some direction, though they still left room for doubt. The first tip noted that the word could describe something “flat, high, or low.” Additional hints revealed it began with L, ended with L, and contained two vowels. Players were also told there were only three unique letters in the word — meaning some letters repeated — which narrowed the possibilities even further.

Another suggestion for the day was to start with the word “cleve.” That choice, while not the answer itself, would light up four letters in yellow, giving players a strong push toward the solution.

Wordle Answer Today (August 15)

After much guessing and deduction, the August 15 Wordle answer was finally confirmed as LEVEL.

For those wondering, the word “level” generally refers to something flat or even, but it can also describe relative positions, such as high or low, in a hierarchy or measurement.

For players who cracked it without help, it was a satisfying win to close out the week. For others, the reveal was a reminder that even simple-looking puzzles can be surprisingly deceptive.