NYT Connections Answers Today (August 11): Getting Puzzled? Here Are Tips, Clues, & Solutions

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 10:31 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers Today: Fans of the New York Times’ Connections puzzle were once again put to the test on Monday, August 11, with a tricky set of word groupings that had more than a few players scratching their heads. Puzzle #791 brought its usual mix of easy finds, sneaky traps, and satisfying “aha” moments.

How Connections Works

In Connections, players are presented with 16 words that must be sorted into four groups of four, with each group linked by a common theme. The catch? The puzzle is deliberately filled with misleading overlaps, or “red herrings,” designed to derail your thought process. Make four mistakes, and the game ends automatically, revealing the correct answers.

The challenge is colour-coded by difficulty, Yellow for the easiest grouping, followed by Green, Blue, and finally Purple for the trickiest set. Players can expect the Yellow category to be fairly straightforward, but the Green, Blue, and Purple categories often require deeper thinking and sharper pattern recognition.

Today’s Clues and Extra Hints

For August 11, the 16 words in play were: Matter, Vanilla, Desert, Plain, Count, Horse, Chocolate, Volume, Strand, Ages, Weight, Dump, Measure, Standard, Maroon, and Normal.

The game’s official hints included:

  • Yellow: “There’s nothing unusual in this theme.”
  • Green: “Leave something behind.”
  • Blue: “These words will tell you something about the scope.”
  • Purple: “You can place the same word in front of all group members.”

Additional nudges revealed that every theme except Yellow contained a word beginning with the letter M, and notably, Desert and Vanilla were not part of the same set.

NYT Connections Answer Today (August 11)

Once the dust settled, here’s how the words connected:

  • Yellow (Ordinary): Normal, Plain, Standard, Vanilla
  • Green (Abandon): Desert, Dump, Maroon, Strand
  • Blue (Specs on Consumer Packaging): Count, Measure, Weight, Volume
  • Purple (Dark ___): Ages, Chocolate, Horse, Matter

Those who spotted the “Ordinary” group early likely had an easier time with the rest, but the “Dark ___” connection proved to be the stumbling block for many.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
