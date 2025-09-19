Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (September 19): Today's Puzzle Too Hard To Solve? Check Hints, & Full Answer

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 19 is now here. Was today's puzzle too hard to solve? Check hints, and the full solution to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 10:33 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 19 challenge, and it wasn’t an easy one. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, with some obvious links and others designed to trick you. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has built a loyal following that loves clever themes, logic, and wordplay. If today’s board left you puzzled, here are the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple but tricky word game where you sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a theme, but the game throws in red herrings to confuse players.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong guesses before the game ends and the answers are revealed. Each group also has a colour-coded difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It looks easy at first glance, but it quickly tests patience and sharp thinking.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 19)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: They’re indications of success.
  • Green: If you do this, you’re not quite at ease.
  • Blue: Can it run?
  • Purple: Add a material to these words.

Extra hints:

  • Verbs belong to the yellow and green themes.
  • The purple theme contains only four- and five-letter words.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Grade
  • Green: Pace
  • Blue: Mascara
  • Purple: Towel

Full Solution for September 19:

  • Yellow (Evaluate): Grade, Rank, Rate, Score
  • Green (Exhibit Nervousness): Blush, Fidget, Pace, Sweat
  • Blue (Things That Can Run, Annoyingly): Dye, Mascara, Nose, Stockings
  • Purple (Paper ___): Clip, Tiger, Towel, Trail

Today’s puzzle was full of tricky overlaps. Many players paired “mascara” with “blush,” “sweat” with “towel,” or “pace” with “trail” and got thrown off. The yellow group was the easiest, with “rank” and “score” giving it away quickly. The blue theme stood out once players realised it was about things that can “run.” Overall, a clever puzzle that demanded patience.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
