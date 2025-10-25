NYT Connections #866 Answers (October 25): Clueless? Check Hints, & Answer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 25 challenge, and it was a smart one! Players had to find the link between 16 tricky words. Some clues felt easy, but others made you stop and think twice. Like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has built a strong fan base of people who enjoy puzzles, pattern-spotting, and clever wordplay.

If today’s round had you stumped, don’t worry, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times. The goal is to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares one clear theme. But beware, some words look like they fit together but actually belong somewhere else. That’s what makes it tricky!

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

Players get only four wrong tries before the answers appear automatically. Every group also has its own colour, showing how hard it is to solve:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s a small daily puzzle that tests your thinking and your patience at the same time!

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 25)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Think of “tricking someone and taking their money.”

Green: You may wear these features on your wrist.

Blue: Find ways to honour someone.

Purple: Look for biopics.

Extra hints:

“Light” and “Ray” are in different groups.

Most words that could be names belong to the same theme.

One word from each group for a little help:

Yellow: Hustle

Green: Stopwatch

Blue: Vest

Purple: Capote

Full Solution For October 25 (Puzzle #866):

Yellow (Swindle): Fleece, Hose, Hustle, Shaft

Green (Digital Watch Features): Alarm, Date, Light, Stopwatch

Blue (Confer): Accord, Award, Grant, Vest

Purple (Best Actor-Winning Biopics): Capote, Lincoln, Milk, Ray

Today’s puzzle blended fun wordplay with pop culture. The “swindle” theme was sneaky, linking words like “Fleece” and “Hustle.” The green group took inspiration from digital watches, while the blue set focused on the idea of giving or granting something.

The purple group tied everything to Oscar-winning biopics, a clever mix of names and movies. A neat and balanced challenge for the weekend.