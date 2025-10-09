Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (October 9): Thursday’s Puzzle Mixes Fantasy, Rocks, News, & Games

NYT Connections Answers (October 9): Thursday’s Puzzle Mixes Fantasy, Rocks, News, & Games

Thursday’s NYT Connections puzzle (#850) challenged players with a mix of fantasy, geology, journalism, and gaming themes, from “Figment” and “Flint” to “Princess” and “Plumber.”

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: If today’s New York Times Connections puzzle has you tangled in word webs, you’re not alone. The October 9 edition, Connections #850, threw players into a tricky mix of imagination, geology, journalism, and gaming nostalgia.

A Quick Refresher: What Is NYT Connections?

The daily Connections puzzle, published by The New York Times, challenges players to sort 16 words into four distinct groups, each linked by a shared theme. The goal is simple, but deceptive. As you drag and drop words like “Limestone,” “Princess,” and “Dateline” into what you think are correct sets, the game tests not just vocabulary but pattern recognition and lateral thinking. One wrong guess too many, and the puzzle ends automatically, revealing all four groups.

Each set is colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow (easy), Green (moderate), Blue (challenging), and Purple (the hardest).

Thursday’s Connections Hints: From Fantasy To Headlines

For those struggling, the NYT provided subtle nudges. Thursday’s hints were:

  • Yellow: None of these words are real...
  • Green: This is a rocky theme.
  • Blue: They're part of the paper.
  • Purple: As seen in video games.

Additional clues suggested grouping living beings and noticing that every category except purple featured at least one five-letter word.

The NYT even teased one example from each group, “Fiction” (Yellow), “Limestone” (Green), “Dateline” (Blue), and “Gorilla” (Purple), offering just enough to keep players hooked without giving it all away.

The Big Reveal: Today’s Four Connections Themes

When the answers finally dropped, many players sighed in relief, and maybe a little disbelief. Here’s how today’s Connections puzzle broke down:

  • Yellow (Fantasy): Invention, Fancy, Fiction, Figment
  • Green (Kinds of Rocks): Flint, Limestone, Marble, Slate
  • Blue (News Article Features): Caption, Dateline, Lede, Photo
  • Purple (Title Figures in Classic Video Games): Gorilla, Hedgehog, Plumber, Princess

Each category drew from wildly different worlds, from the creative to the concrete, from newsroom lingo to retro gaming icons. The “Purple” set, referencing familiar video game protagonists like Mario the Plumber and Donkey Kong the Gorilla, was the clear nostalgia play of the day.

Thursday’s Connections stood out for its playful variety. Whether you identified “Flint” as a rock or “Lede” as a journalism term, the puzzle rewarded both creativity and recall. For fans who thrive on cross-disciplinary brain teasers, #850 proved why Connections continues to be one of the NYT’s most addictive daily games.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
