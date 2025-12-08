Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where you group 16 words into four sets of four, each with a hidden common theme. The game is designed to be tricky with red herrings.
NYT Connections Answers (December 8): Puzzle #910 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections December 8 mixed LA streets, Dallas teams, and tricky almost-cities. Check today’s full hints and solution here.
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily game, Connections, brought its December 8 puzzle today, and it was full of surprises. Players once again had to group 16 words into four hidden sets. It sounds easy at first, but the puzzle becomes harder when very similar words start tricking the brain.
Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a strong fan base that loves solving word patterns and spotting clever links. If today’s puzzle confused you a little, don’t worry, here are the hints and the full answer to help you understand how everything fits together.
What Is Connections & How Do You Play?
Connections gives you 16 words and asks you to group them into four sets of four. Every set of four has something in common. But the game is full of red herrings, words that look like they belong together but actually don’t.
For example, earlier puzzles have grouped words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” because they are Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” because they all fit before the word “Figure.”
You get only four wrong attempts. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers appear. To guide players, each group has a difficulty colour:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Some puzzles become tricky because many words sound the same or look like they belong in more than one group.
Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 8)
Here are today’s official hints:
- Yellow: "Don't stop."
- Green: See any streets?
- Blue: Look for sports teams.
- Purple: They're almost cities.
Extra hints:
- Three of today’s themes hold a geographical connection.
- Every group contains a word starting with “S.”
One word from each group for extra help:
- Yellow: Urge
- Green: Rodeo
- Blue: Maverick
- Purple: Sofa
Full Solution For December 8 (Puzzle #910)
- Yellow (Goad, With "On"): Egg, Push, Spur, Urge
- Green (Famous Streets In Los Angeles): Mulholland, Rodeo, Sunset, Vine
- Blue (Member Of A Dallas Pro Sports Team): Cowboy, Maverick, Star, Wing
- Purple (European Capitals Minus Second-to-last Letter): Mink, Pars, Roe, Sofa
Today’s puzzle was all about attention to detail. The green group needed players to recognise famous Los Angeles streets. The blue group focused on Dallas sports teams, which could trick players who are not familiar with American sports.
The purple group required spotting European capital names with one letter missing, which was a clever twist. Meanwhile, the yellow group linked words that fit after the word “on,” like “spur on” and “egg on.” It was a balanced puzzle with smart traps, especially for people who match by sound instead of theme.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYT Connections?
How does the difficulty level work in Connections?
Each group in Connections has a difficulty color: Yellow for easiest, Green for easy, Blue for medium, and Purple for hardest. This helps guide players through the puzzle.
What happens if I make too many mistakes in Connections?
You have only four wrong attempts in Connections. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are revealed.