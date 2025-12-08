NYT Connections Answers (December 8): Puzzle #910 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily game, Connections, brought its December 8 puzzle today, and it was full of surprises. Players once again had to group 16 words into four hidden sets. It sounds easy at first, but the puzzle becomes harder when very similar words start tricking the brain.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a strong fan base that loves solving word patterns and spotting clever links. If today’s puzzle confused you a little, don’t worry, here are the hints and the full answer to help you understand how everything fits together.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words and asks you to group them into four sets of four. Every set of four has something in common. But the game is full of red herrings, words that look like they belong together but actually don’t.

For example, earlier puzzles have grouped words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” because they are Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” because they all fit before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong attempts. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers appear. To guide players, each group has a difficulty colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some puzzles become tricky because many words sound the same or look like they belong in more than one group.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 8)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: "Don't stop."

Green: See any streets?

Blue: Look for sports teams.

Purple: They're almost cities.

Extra hints:

Three of today’s themes hold a geographical connection.

Every group contains a word starting with “S.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Urge

Green: Rodeo

Blue: Maverick

Purple: Sofa

Full Solution For December 8 (Puzzle #910)

Yellow (Goad, With "On"): Egg, Push, Spur, Urge

Green (Famous Streets In Los Angeles): Mulholland, Rodeo, Sunset, Vine

Blue (Member Of A Dallas Pro Sports Team): Cowboy, Maverick, Star, Wing

Purple (European Capitals Minus Second-to-last Letter): Mink, Pars, Roe, Sofa

Today’s puzzle was all about attention to detail. The green group needed players to recognise famous Los Angeles streets. The blue group focused on Dallas sports teams, which could trick players who are not familiar with American sports.

The purple group required spotting European capital names with one letter missing, which was a clever twist. Meanwhile, the yellow group linked words that fit after the word “on,” like “spur on” and “egg on.” It was a balanced puzzle with smart traps, especially for people who match by sound instead of theme.