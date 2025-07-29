Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answer (July 29): Fold Or Raise? This Puzzle Will Bug You Before It Pumps You Up

NYT Connections puzzle for July 29 blends poker tactics, pumped-up clues and retail bargains. If the purple group threw you off, you're not alone; here's the breakdown of all four sets.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:07 AM (IST)

Struggling to solve today’s Connections puzzle? You’re not alone. The New York Times word game challenges players to group 16 words into 4 connected sets; a task that often tests both vocabulary and logic. If you're close to cracking it or completely stumped, we’ve broken down all four colour-coded categories for you below.

How To Play NYT Connections

In NYT Connections, you’re given 16 words. Your goal is to sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. The difficulty increases with each colour:

  • Yellow: Easiest
  • Green: Moderate
  • Blue: Tricky
  • Purple: Most difficult

Use deduction, trial and error, and some lateral thinking to identify the hidden links.

Yellow Category: Discount

These words revolve around bargains and deals, typically seen in retail or sales promotions. Recognising this category depends on linking commercial terms rather than their literal meanings.

  • Deal
  • Promotion
  • Sale
  • Special

All four are commonly used to refer to reduced-price offerings or special buys.

Green Category: Irritate

These words capture the idea of annoyance or provocation. If you've ever felt irked or unsettled, you’ve experienced what these words suggest.

  • Bug
  • Nettle
  • Ruffle
  • Steam

Each of these verbs can describe ways someone gets under your skin; whether physically or emotionally.

Blue Category: Poker Actions

This category would’ve challenged those unfamiliar with card games. It groups together basic actions used during a standard game of poker.

  • Call
  • Check
  • Fold
  • Raise

All four are fundamental moves in poker rounds, tied to betting strategy.

Purple Category: Things You Can Pump

This was the trickiest set. These words might not seem related at first glance, but they all refer to objects you can physically pump; either manually or metaphorically.

  • Brakes
  • Fist
  • Gas
  • Iron

From vehicles to muscles to household chores, these are all things you can give a good pump.

Keep Your Streak Going

Today’s Connections puzzle (#778) blended common words with layered meanings, especially in the purple and blue sets. Whether you solved it quickly or needed a nudge, keep playing daily to sharpen your pattern recognition skills.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
