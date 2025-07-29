Struggling to solve today’s Connections puzzle? You’re not alone. The New York Times word game challenges players to group 16 words into 4 connected sets; a task that often tests both vocabulary and logic. If you're close to cracking it or completely stumped, we’ve broken down all four colour-coded categories for you below.

How To Play NYT Connections

In NYT Connections, you’re given 16 words. Your goal is to sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. The difficulty increases with each colour:

Yellow: Easiest

Green: Moderate

Blue: Tricky

Purple: Most difficult

Use deduction, trial and error, and some lateral thinking to identify the hidden links.

Yellow Category: Discount

These words revolve around bargains and deals, typically seen in retail or sales promotions. Recognising this category depends on linking commercial terms rather than their literal meanings.

Deal

Promotion

Sale

Special

All four are commonly used to refer to reduced-price offerings or special buys.

Green Category: Irritate

These words capture the idea of annoyance or provocation. If you've ever felt irked or unsettled, you’ve experienced what these words suggest.

Bug

Nettle

Ruffle

Steam

Each of these verbs can describe ways someone gets under your skin; whether physically or emotionally.

Blue Category: Poker Actions

This category would’ve challenged those unfamiliar with card games. It groups together basic actions used during a standard game of poker.

Call

Check

Fold

Raise

All four are fundamental moves in poker rounds, tied to betting strategy.

Purple Category: Things You Can Pump

This was the trickiest set. These words might not seem related at first glance, but they all refer to objects you can physically pump; either manually or metaphorically.

Brakes

Fist

Gas

Iron

From vehicles to muscles to household chores, these are all things you can give a good pump.

Keep Your Streak Going

Today’s Connections puzzle (#778) blended common words with layered meanings, especially in the purple and blue sets. Whether you solved it quickly or needed a nudge, keep playing daily to sharpen your pattern recognition skills.