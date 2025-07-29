NYT Connections Answer (July 29): Fold Or Raise? This Puzzle Will Bug You Before It Pumps You Up
NYT Connections puzzle for July 29 blends poker tactics, pumped-up clues and retail bargains. If the purple group threw you off, you're not alone; here's the breakdown of all four sets.
Struggling to solve today’s Connections puzzle? You’re not alone. The New York Times word game challenges players to group 16 words into 4 connected sets; a task that often tests both vocabulary and logic. If you're close to cracking it or completely stumped, we’ve broken down all four colour-coded categories for you below.
How To Play NYT Connections
In NYT Connections, you’re given 16 words. Your goal is to sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. The difficulty increases with each colour:
- Yellow: Easiest
- Green: Moderate
- Blue: Tricky
- Purple: Most difficult
Use deduction, trial and error, and some lateral thinking to identify the hidden links.
Yellow Category: Discount
These words revolve around bargains and deals, typically seen in retail or sales promotions. Recognising this category depends on linking commercial terms rather than their literal meanings.
- Deal
- Promotion
- Sale
- Special
All four are commonly used to refer to reduced-price offerings or special buys.
Green Category: Irritate
These words capture the idea of annoyance or provocation. If you've ever felt irked or unsettled, you’ve experienced what these words suggest.
- Bug
- Nettle
- Ruffle
- Steam
Each of these verbs can describe ways someone gets under your skin; whether physically or emotionally.
Blue Category: Poker Actions
This category would’ve challenged those unfamiliar with card games. It groups together basic actions used during a standard game of poker.
- Call
- Check
- Fold
- Raise
All four are fundamental moves in poker rounds, tied to betting strategy.
Purple Category: Things You Can Pump
This was the trickiest set. These words might not seem related at first glance, but they all refer to objects you can physically pump; either manually or metaphorically.
- Brakes
- Fist
- Gas
- Iron
From vehicles to muscles to household chores, these are all things you can give a good pump.
Keep Your Streak Going
Today’s Connections puzzle (#778) blended common words with layered meanings, especially in the purple and blue sets. Whether you solved it quickly or needed a nudge, keep playing daily to sharpen your pattern recognition skills.