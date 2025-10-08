Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answer (October 8): Getting Stuck? Here Are Clues, Tips, & Solutions To Help You Out

Connections, one of the New York Times’ most popular daily puzzles (right alongside Wordle), challenges players to sort 16 words into four sets of four.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answer Today: Think today’s New York Times Connections puzzle was a brain-buster? You’re not alone. Puzzle #849 left many solvers scratching their heads as they tried to group 16 seemingly random words into four perfectly logical categories. But worry not, today’s hints and answers are finally here to make sense of the madness.

What Makes NYT Connections So Addictive

Connections, one of the New York Times’ most popular daily puzzles (right alongside Wordle), challenges players to sort 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden theme, from pop culture to wordplay to total mind-benders.

For example, if you see “Hook,” “Peter,” “Wendy,” and “Nana,” the link is obvious: Peter Pan characters. But not every puzzle is so kind. Each wrong guess pushes players closer to elimination, four mistakes, and it’s game over.

The puzzle also colour-codes the difficulty:

  • Yellow: Easiest
  • Green: Easy
  • Blue: Medium
  • Purple: Hardest

And yes, purple is usually the one that ruins your morning coffee.

Hints To Nudge You In The Right Direction

If you were staring blankly at words like Cream, Alternative, Oyster, and Garage, the NYT’s official hints might have helped.

  • Yellow: They’re the opposite of “the worst.”
  • Green: See any music?
  • Blue: Look for decorative surfaces.
  • Purple: Can you add some furniture?

The paper even teased two “extra” nudges, that every group contains at least one word beginning with a vowel, and that “Pearl” and “Oyster” don’t belong together.

The Big Reveal: Today’s Connections Answer

Still stumped? Here’s how it all fits together.

  • Yellow (Finest): Best, Cream, Elite, Select
  • Green (Rock Music Subgenres): Alternative, Arena, Classic, Garage
  • Blue (Paint Finishes): Eggshell, Gloss, Matte, Pearl
  • Purple (Kinds of Beds): Flower, Nail, Oyster, River

So there you have it, Connections #849 in all its infuriating glory. Whether you nailed it in minutes or gave up after four failed attempts, you can at least say you survived another round of the New York Times’ most deceptively simple puzzle. Tomorrow’s grid awaits , and if history’s any guide, it’ll be just as maddening.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
