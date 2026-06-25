Grand Theft Auto 6 is available for pre-order now. You can secure your copy months before its official launch date of November 19, 2026.
How To Pre-Order GTA 6: A Step-By-Step Guide For PS5 & Xbox Players
Rockstar Games has officially opened GTA 6 pre-orders. Here's how PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can secure their copy ahead of its November 2026 launch.
- Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders open for November 2026 launch.
- Players can reserve copies on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
- Standard and Ultimate editions permit pre-loading before release.
GTA 6 Pre-Order Guide: After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally available to pre-order. Rockstar Games has opened reservations for the next chapter in the iconic franchise, giving players a chance to secure their copy months before launch. Set to arrive on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game releases of the decade. Whether you're planning to explore the streets of Vice City on a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X/S, pre-ordering is a straightforward process. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you reserve your copy and get ready for launch day.
GTA 6 PS5 Pre-Order Guide
PS5 users should be able to spot the GTA 6 pre-order promotion directly on the console home screen. If not though, there are a few simple steps to pre-order GTA 6 on PS5:
- Step 1 - Go to the PlayStation Store
- Step 2 - Search 'GTA 6' or 'Grand Theft Auto 6'
- Step 3 - Click on the game's cover art
- Step 4 - Select your preferred version
- Step 5 - Click on the price button
Rockstar Games is offering two versions of GTA 6 for pre-order, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition, with different prices and bonus content.
Check Out: GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What's The Difference?
The PlayStation Store might open the Standard Edition page by default. So, to switch to the Ultimate Edition, click the three-dots next to the 'Wishlist' button and choose 'Ultimate Edition' and vice-versa.
After choosing your preferred edition, click on the price button and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the pre-order.
GTA 6 Xbox Series X/S Pre-Order Guide
The steps are pretty much the same on Xbox consoles as well.
- Step 1 - Go to Microsoft Store
- Step 2 - Search 'GTA 6' or 'Grand Theft Auto 6'
- Step 3 - Select preferred edition from the suggested results
- Step 4 - Click on Pre-Order
- Step 5 - Follow on-screen instructions to complete transaction
Once you pre-order the game, you will be able to pre-load the game on your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S a few days before launch, so you can start playing as soon as it goes live on November 19, 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When can I pre-order Grand Theft Auto 6?
What is the release date for GTA 6?
Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to arrive on November 19, 2026. Players who pre-order can also pre-load the game a few days before this date.
On which platforms can I pre-order GTA 6?
You can pre-order GTA 6 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-ordering is a straightforward process on either console's digital store.
Will I be able to pre-load GTA 6?
Yes, after pre-ordering, you can pre-load the game on your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. This allows you to start playing as soon as it goes live on November 19, 2026.