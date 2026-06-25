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HomeGamingHow To Pre-Order GTA 6: A Step-By-Step Guide For PS5 & Xbox Players

How To Pre-Order GTA 6: A Step-By-Step Guide For PS5 & Xbox Players

Rockstar Games has officially opened GTA 6 pre-orders. Here's how PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can secure their copy ahead of its November 2026 launch.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders open for November 2026 launch.
  • Players can reserve copies on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
  • Standard and Ultimate editions permit pre-loading before release.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Guide: After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally available to pre-order. Rockstar Games has opened reservations for the next chapter in the iconic franchise, giving players a chance to secure their copy months before launch. Set to arrive on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game releases of the decade. Whether you're planning to explore the streets of Vice City on a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X/S, pre-ordering is a straightforward process. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you reserve your copy and get ready for launch day.

GTA 6 PS5 Pre-Order Guide

PS5 users should be able to spot the GTA 6 pre-order promotion directly on the console home screen. If not though, there are a few simple steps to pre-order GTA 6 on PS5:

  • Step 1 - Go to the PlayStation Store
  • Step 2 - Search 'GTA 6' or 'Grand Theft Auto 6'
  • Step 3 - Click on the game's cover art
  • Step 4 - Select your preferred version
  • Step 5 - Click on the price button

Rockstar Games is offering two versions of GTA 6 for pre-order, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition, with different prices and bonus content.

Check Out: GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What's The Difference?

The PlayStation Store might open the Standard Edition page by default. So, to switch to the Ultimate Edition, click the three-dots next to the 'Wishlist' button and choose 'Ultimate Edition' and vice-versa.

After choosing your preferred edition, click on the price button and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the pre-order.

GTA 6 Xbox Series X/S Pre-Order Guide

The steps are pretty much the same on Xbox consoles as well. 

  • Step 1 - Go to Microsoft Store
  • Step 2 - Search 'GTA 6' or 'Grand Theft Auto 6'
  • Step 3 - Select preferred edition from the suggested results
  • Step 4 - Click on Pre-Order
  • Step 5 - Follow on-screen instructions to complete transaction

Once you pre-order the game, you will be able to pre-load the game on your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S a few days before launch, so you can start playing as soon as it goes live on November 19, 2026.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

When can I pre-order Grand Theft Auto 6?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available for pre-order now. You can secure your copy months before its official launch date of November 19, 2026.

What is the release date for GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to arrive on November 19, 2026. Players who pre-order can also pre-load the game a few days before this date.

On which platforms can I pre-order GTA 6?

You can pre-order GTA 6 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-ordering is a straightforward process on either console's digital store.

Will I be able to pre-load GTA 6?

Yes, after pre-ordering, you can pre-load the game on your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. This allows you to start playing as soon as it goes live on November 19, 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
GTA 6 GTA 6 Release Date GTA 6 Price GTA 6 Pre-order
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