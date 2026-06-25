No, Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date for GTA 6. They haven't even officially confirmed that a PC port is in development.
GTA 6 PC Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
GTA 6 can now be pre-ordered on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but what about a PC port? Rockstar Games' silence has a section of the fanbase concerned.
- GTA 6 launches November 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
- Rockstar Games has not confirmed any PC version.
- Past releases patterns suggest a PC versions might arrive 12-18 months later.
GTA 6 PC Release Date: Grand Theft Auto 6 is just a matter of months away from launch, yet PC gamers still don't know when or if they'll get to play Rockstar Games' biggest title in over a decade. While PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can already pre-order the game ahead of its November 19, 2026 release date, PC players remain stuck in limbo. The studio has released trailers and screenshots, but one question continues to dominate discussions across gaming communities: when is GTA 6 coming to PC?
GTA 6 PC Release Date: What Do We Know?
At this stage, Rockstar Games hasn't given fans even the slightest hint about a PC version. So, what do we know? The honest answer is nothing at all.
In fact, the developer hasn't even officially confirmed that a PC port is in development.
The current release plan only includes PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Every piece of official GTA 6 marketing released so far has focused exclusively on those platforms. However, there might still be hope.
Also Check: GTA 6 Pre-Load Time In India: Which Country Gets To Play First?
GTA 6 Possible PC Release Window
Rockstar Games has traditionally taken its time bringing major releases to PC. Historically, the studio has prioritised consoles first before expanding to other platforms.
GTA 5, for example, didn't reach PC players until roughly a year and a half after its original launch. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 made its PC debut around 12 months after arriving on PS4 and Xbox One.
Those release patterns have led many fans to believe GTA 6 could follow a similar timeline, potentially arriving on PC sometime in 2027 or 2028. For now, however, there is no official confirmation to support these predictions.
Until Rockstar Games breaks its silence, PC players are left waiting. Any GTA 6 PC release date currently circulating online should be viewed as speculation rather than confirmed information.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Rockstar Games announced a PC release date for GTA 6?
Which platforms will GTA 6 be released on initially?
GTA 6 will initially be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This is based on all official marketing released so far.
Does Rockstar typically release their major titles on PC at the same time as consoles?
No, Rockstar Games traditionally releases major titles on consoles first. Historically, PC versions like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived about 1 to 1.5 years later.
When might GTA 6 be released for PC, based on past trends?
Based on Rockstar's historical release patterns, many fans speculate a PC release could be in 2027 or 2028. However, there is no official confirmation to support these predictions.