GTA 6 PC Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 launches November 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed any PC version.

Past releases patterns suggest a PC versions might arrive 12-18 months later.

GTA 6 PC Release Date: Grand Theft Auto 6 is just a matter of months away from launch, yet PC gamers still don't know when or if they'll get to play Rockstar Games' biggest title in over a decade. While PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can already pre-order the game ahead of its November 19, 2026 release date, PC players remain stuck in limbo. The studio has released trailers and screenshots, but one question continues to dominate discussions across gaming communities: when is GTA 6 coming to PC?

GTA 6 PC Release Date: What Do We Know?

At this stage, Rockstar Games hasn't given fans even the slightest hint about a PC version. So, what do we know? The honest answer is nothing at all.

In fact, the developer hasn't even officially confirmed that a PC port is in development.

The current release plan only includes PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Every piece of official GTA 6 marketing released so far has focused exclusively on those platforms. However, there might still be hope.

Also Check: GTA 6 Pre-Load Time In India: Which Country Gets To Play First?

GTA 6 Possible PC Release Window

Rockstar Games has traditionally taken its time bringing major releases to PC. Historically, the studio has prioritised consoles first before expanding to other platforms.

GTA 5, for example, didn't reach PC players until roughly a year and a half after its original launch. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 made its PC debut around 12 months after arriving on PS4 and Xbox One.

Those release patterns have led many fans to believe GTA 6 could follow a similar timeline, potentially arriving on PC sometime in 2027 or 2028. For now, however, there is no official confirmation to support these predictions.

Until Rockstar Games breaks its silence, PC players are left waiting. Any GTA 6 PC release date currently circulating online should be viewed as speculation rather than confirmed information.