Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGTA 6 PC Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

GTA 6 PC Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

GTA 6 can now be pre-ordered on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but what about a PC port? Rockstar Games' silence has a section of the fanbase concerned.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • GTA 6 launches November 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
  • Rockstar Games has not confirmed any PC version.
  • Past releases patterns suggest a PC versions might arrive 12-18 months later.

GTA 6 PC Release Date: Grand Theft Auto 6 is just a matter of months away from launch, yet PC gamers still don't know when or if they'll get to play Rockstar Games' biggest title in over a decade. While PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can already pre-order the game ahead of its November 19, 2026 release date, PC players remain stuck in limbo. The studio has released trailers and screenshots, but one question continues to dominate discussions across gaming communities: when is GTA 6 coming to PC?

GTA 6 PC Release Date: What Do We Know?

At this stage, Rockstar Games hasn't given fans even the slightest hint about a PC version. So, what do we know? The honest answer is nothing at all.

In fact, the developer hasn't even officially confirmed that a PC port is in development.

The current release plan only includes PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Every piece of official GTA 6 marketing released so far has focused exclusively on those platforms. However, there might still be hope.

Also Check: GTA 6 Pre-Load Time In India: Which Country Gets To Play First?

GTA 6 Possible PC Release Window

Rockstar Games has traditionally taken its time bringing major releases to PC. Historically, the studio has prioritised consoles first before expanding to other platforms.

GTA 5, for example, didn't reach PC players until roughly a year and a half after its original launch. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 made its PC debut around 12 months after arriving on PS4 and Xbox One.

Those release patterns have led many fans to believe GTA 6 could follow a similar timeline, potentially arriving on PC sometime in 2027 or 2028. For now, however, there is no official confirmation to support these predictions.

Until Rockstar Games breaks its silence, PC players are left waiting. Any GTA 6 PC release date currently circulating online should be viewed as speculation rather than confirmed information.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Rockstar Games announced a PC release date for GTA 6?

No, Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date for GTA 6. They haven't even officially confirmed that a PC port is in development.

Which platforms will GTA 6 be released on initially?

GTA 6 will initially be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This is based on all official marketing released so far.

Does Rockstar typically release their major titles on PC at the same time as consoles?

No, Rockstar Games traditionally releases major titles on consoles first. Historically, PC versions like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived about 1 to 1.5 years later.

When might GTA 6 be released for PC, based on past trends?

Based on Rockstar's historical release patterns, many fans speculate a PC release could be in 2027 or 2028. However, there is no official confirmation to support these predictions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
GTA 6 GTA 6 Release Date GTA 6 Pre-order GTA 6 PC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
GTA 6 PC Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
GTA 6 PC Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
Gaming
Not Afraid Of GTA 6! These Games Are Still Launching In November 2026
Not Afraid Of GTA 6! These Games Are Still Launching In November 2026
Gaming
GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know
GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know
Gaming
GTA 6 Pre-Load Time In India: Which Country Gets To Play First?
GTA 6 Pre-Load Time In India: Which Country Gets To Play First?
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Large Protests in PoK Circulate, No Independent Verification
BREAKING: Uttar Pradesh BJP Announces New State Team with 19 Vice Presidents Named
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Major Earthquake in Venezuela Spark Panic, No Official Confirmation
BREAKING: Ram Mandir donation and land deal probe widens; FIR move, SIT expands six accused case row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget