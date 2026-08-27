How To Watch GTA 6 Extended Look For Free: Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 Extended Look via Netflix.

Free viewing on YouTube follows, but with six-hour delay.

Netflix premieres 12:30 AM IST; YouTube release is 6:30 AM.

GTA 6 Extended Look Free: Rockstar Games will release a detailed look into its highly anticipated next release, Grand Theft Auto VI, in a few hours on Netflix. Needless to say, to watch the premier on that platform, you need to have a paid subscription. Luckily, fans who do not have Netflix will still have a way to watch the presentation without paying for a subscription. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 Extended Look will also be made available on its official social media channels, but there is a catch.

Here's How To Watch GTA 6 Extended Look For Free

Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 Extended Look on its official YouTube channel too, but will have to wait a few hours.

For viewers in India, the Netflix premiere is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Friday, August 28.

Those opting for the free viewing should note that its official YouTube release is scheduled for 6:30 AM IST on August 28.

Read More: GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look: India Date, Time Where To Watch

The six-hour gap means fans without Netflix may want to avoid social media if they are hoping to experience the Extended Look without having its biggest moments spoiled beforehand.

What Can Fans Expect?

Rockstar Games has not disclosed exactly what the GTA 6 Extended Look will contain, so details surrounding the presentation remain under wraps.

The showcase is nevertheless expected to attract enormous attention, given the anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI.

The developer has already revealed protagonists Jason and Lucia, with the game set in the fictional state of Leonida and featuring a return to the fan-favourite Vice City, albeit a much bigger rendition from the classic 2002 title.

The Extended Look comes as anticipation continues to build ahead of the game's scheduled November 19, 2026 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Nothing has been said so far regarding a PC version, but Rockstar Games has traditionally released its most of its titles on consoles first.