You can watch it for free on Rockstar Games' official social media channels, including their YouTube channel. There will be a six-hour delay compared to the Netflix premiere.
How To Watch GTA 6 Extended Look For Free: Everything You Need To Know
No Netflix? No problem, you can still watch the GTA 6 Extended Look for free. Here’s when fans can catch Rockstar’s presentation and where to watch it.
- Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 Extended Look via Netflix.
- Free viewing on YouTube follows, but with six-hour delay.
- Netflix premieres 12:30 AM IST; YouTube release is 6:30 AM.
GTA 6 Extended Look Free: Rockstar Games will release a detailed look into its highly anticipated next release, Grand Theft Auto VI, in a few hours on Netflix. Needless to say, to watch the premier on that platform, you need to have a paid subscription. Luckily, fans who do not have Netflix will still have a way to watch the presentation without paying for a subscription. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 Extended Look will also be made available on its official social media channels, but there is a catch.
Here's How To Watch GTA 6 Extended Look For Free
Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 Extended Look on its official YouTube channel too, but will have to wait a few hours.
For viewers in India, the Netflix premiere is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Friday, August 28.
Those opting for the free viewing should note that its official YouTube release is scheduled for 6:30 AM IST on August 28.
Read More: GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look: India Date, Time Where To Watch
The six-hour gap means fans without Netflix may want to avoid social media if they are hoping to experience the Extended Look without having its biggest moments spoiled beforehand.
What Can Fans Expect?
Rockstar Games has not disclosed exactly what the GTA 6 Extended Look will contain, so details surrounding the presentation remain under wraps.
The showcase is nevertheless expected to attract enormous attention, given the anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI.
The developer has already revealed protagonists Jason and Lucia, with the game set in the fictional state of Leonida and featuring a return to the fan-favourite Vice City, albeit a much bigger rendition from the classic 2002 title.
The Extended Look comes as anticipation continues to build ahead of the game's scheduled November 19, 2026 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
Nothing has been said so far regarding a PC version, but Rockstar Games has traditionally released its most of its titles on consoles first.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I watch the GTA 6 Extended Look without a Netflix subscription?
When will the GTA 6 Extended Look be available in India?
The Netflix premiere is at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, August 28. The free viewing on Rockstar's YouTube channel will be available at 6:30 AM IST on August 28.
What specific content will the GTA 6 Extended Look feature?
Rockstar Games has not disclosed the exact content, so details remain under wraps. However, it is expected to attract significant attention given the game's anticipation.
When is Grand Theft Auto VI scheduled to be released and on what platforms?
Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.