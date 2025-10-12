Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 12): Claim Free Diamonds, Rare Skins, & More For Free

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to rule the hearts of Indian gamers. Ever since the original Free Fire got banned in 2022, this newer version has become the go-to battle royale game for millions. With smoother gameplay, bright graphics, and exciting events, it keeps players hooked every single day.

To make things even more fun, 111 Dot Studios, the makers of the game, share new redeem codes daily. These codes are special gifts that help players unlock diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and other cool in-game items, all for free.

Each code has 12 characters made up of capital letters and numbers. But remember, they don’t stay active for long. Most codes are valid for only 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players. So if you want to grab the rewards, you need to be quick.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Gamers can use these codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards website to claim amazing prizes like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. These items make gameplay more exciting and fun.

Since only a few players can redeem the codes each day, there’s always a race to get them first. Missing out means waiting until the next set of codes is released.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 12

FFBYSNVTLXFF



FFWCUNV4FGY7



FFMY5KXCTGNQ



HFFNX2KSZ9PQ



FFCO8BS5JW2D



KXPFCBRATYFF



FFPNX2KCZ9VH



GUFFYCKXTGNP



FFFCTYMQFX5K



FFWCGLONFY8M



YECKZ2MQPD9V



FFYCQ2KXPNFF



FFEVOX2MFQY4



FFDWLCYTFXN2



FFBUNY2TKXCP



FFBNTX2KFCQ7



FFKWX9MSQF2K



FFSOULX4FGYP



DYPNX2KCZ9VH



FFDCWLY4FKT7



FFMSTYQ4FCY7

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

Log in using your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID

Copy any of the codes above and paste it into the text box

Click Confirm and wait for your rewards to appear in your in-game mailbox

Gold or diamonds will be added directly to your account wallet

Using these codes is the easiest way to unlock free rewards and power up your gameplay without spending real money.