Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 11): Get You Hands On Free Diamonds, Rare Skins, & More

Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 11): Get You Hands On Free Diamonds, Rare Skins, & More

Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 11, 2025, and grab free skins, loot crates, and diamonds before they expire.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to be one of India’s most loved games, especially after the original Free Fire was banned in 2022. This version comes with smoother controls, sharper graphics, and exciting gameplay that keeps players hooked for hours.

The best part is that the developers, 111 Dot Studios, keep sharing free redeem codes every day. These codes help players unlock cool rewards like weapon skins, diamonds, outfits, and many more in-game items, all for free.

Each code is made up of 12 characters that include letters and numbers. But these codes don’t last long. They usually stay active for only about 12 hours and can be used by the first 500 players only. That’s why players rush to redeem them as soon as possible.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Gamers can use the redeem codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards website to claim amazing items. Some of the top rewards include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Since the number of redemptions is limited each day, the excitement among players is huge. Everyone wants to grab their rewards before the codes expire, making the daily hunt for new codes even more thrilling.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 11

  • F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7
  • F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8
  • F6Q1W8E3R9T5Y2U7
  • F3L9P1O4I7U2Y8T5
  • F8A6S2D9F4G7H1J3
  • F7Z8X3C5V2B9N6M1
  • F1H7J5K2L8P6O3I9
  • F8A1S7D5F9G3H2J6
  • F9Z3X8C2V7B5N1M4
  • F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1
  • F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7
  • F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8
  • F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5
  • F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the codes listed above and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm to redeem your reward
  • The reward will appear in your in-game mailbox, and diamonds or gold will be added to your wallet

These daily codes let players unlock exciting rewards for free, making their gaming experience even more fun and rewarding.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes TECHNOLOGY
