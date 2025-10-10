Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 10): Your Chance To Grab Free Diamonds, Rare Skins, & More

Use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 10, 2025, to unlock free diamonds, skins, and rewards before they expire today.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max has become one of India’s most loved mobile games ever since the original Free Fire was banned in 2022. With better graphics, smoother controls, and exciting updates, this version has kept players hooked for years.

The best part about Garena Free Fire Max is the free redeem codes that the developer, 111 Dot Studios, releases almost every day. These codes allow players to get free in-game rewards like weapon skins, diamonds, character outfits, and many more valuable collectables, all without spending a single rupee.

Each code is made up of 12 characters, combining capital letters and numbers. But the catch is that these codes are available for only a limited time. Usually, they expire in 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players who redeem them. That’s why it’s important to act fast and grab your rewards before they’re gone.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can use the redeem codes to unlock special items through the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website. Some of the most exciting prizes include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because only a limited number of redemptions are allowed daily, there’s always a big rush among players. Everyone wants to get their hands on the rarest rewards before they run out, which adds extra excitement to the game.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 10

  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in with Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm to submit your code
  • Your rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox, and gold or diamonds will be added directly to your account wallet

These codes give you free rewards like diamonds, loot crates, and other exclusive items that make your gameplay more exciting every day.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
