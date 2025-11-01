Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Codes (November 1): Unlock Free Rewards, Diamonds & Cool Skins Before They Expire

Garena Free Fire Max Codes (November 1): Unlock Free Rewards, Diamonds & Cool Skins Before They Expire

Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 1, 2025, and unlock free rewards like diamonds, skins, and loot crates today.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this advanced version quickly became every gamer’s favourite. It offers beautiful graphics, exciting gameplay, and smooth controls that make every match fun and full of action.

One of the biggest reasons players love this game is the daily redeem codes shared by 111 Dot Studios, the developers. These free codes allow players to unlock in-game rewards like new weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, and loot crates, all without spending real money.

Each code is made up of 12 characters that include capital letters and numbers. But players need to act fast because these codes are available only for a short time. Usually, they are valid for 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players. That’s why it’s important to redeem them as soon as possible before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can use these redemption codes on the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website. Popular prizes include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because only a few redemptions are allowed every day, the excitement level stays high. Every gamer wants to grab their rewards quickly before the codes stop working. This daily reward rush keeps the Free Fire Max community active and engaged.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 1

  • B7QH2L4MR8PJ
  • M5MJ8Q3KV6RP
  • G9QK1M7LN4PJ
  • 037F2DMLNQKT78J
  • 90H3SHNLPR75FIO
  • C15S6FPJF45IFE9
  • PVAGKR4PBTE4UKC
  • 26LRCG1YSHJ0K37
  • Y2PL5Q8MR3VK
  • D4QJ9K6LN7PV
  • N8MK3Q9LV2RJ
  • J1QP7M2KR5LV
  • E5QH4L8MK9PJ
  • Z019SEQZSQ8WKL3
  • JND0ZRJ4SKPR8UP
  • MJ1WZ059T47FCZQ
  • RY4KV0JR2SSJ3ND
  • S6MJ2Q1LV8RP

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Sign in using your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy any of the above codes and paste them into the text box
  • Click Confirm and check your in-game mailbox for rewards
  • Diamonds and gold will automatically be added to your account wallet

These redeem codes can help you unlock exciting upgrades like new loot crates, vouchers, and skins, making your gameplay experience even more thrilling.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
World
Trump Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ To Christianity In Nigeria, Places Country On US Watch List
Trump Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ To Christianity In Nigeria, Places Country On US Watch List
World
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget