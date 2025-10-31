Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Codes (October 31): Want Diamonds, Rare Loot, More For Free? Here's How

Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 31): Want Diamonds, Rare Loot, More For Free? Here's How

Grab Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 31, 2025, and unlock free skins, loot crates, and diamonds before they expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today: Garena Free Fire Max has become one of India’s most loved battle royale games since the ban on the original Free Fire in 2022. With smoother gameplay, clear graphics, and fun new updates, the game keeps millions of players hooked every single day.

One of the best things about Free Fire Max is the free redeem codes released by 111 Dot Studios, the game’s developer. These codes let players unlock exciting items like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and more without spending real money.

Each redeem code is made up of 12 characters: a mix of capital letters, numbers, and sometimes dashes. But remember, these codes don’t last forever. They are usually valid for only 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players. So, it’s better to claim them quickly before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can visit the official Free Fire Max rewards website to grab their free gifts. Some of the most popular items available include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because the rewards are limited, competition among players is high every day. Everyone wants to be among the first to redeem their codes and grab the most valuable loot before time runs out.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 31

  • B7QH2L4MR8PJ
  • M5MJ8Q3KV6RP
  • S6MJ2Q1LV8RP
  • B7QH2L4MR8PJ
  • M5MJ8Q3KV6RP
  • G9QK1M7LN4PJ
  • Y2PL5Q8MR3VK
  • D4QJ9K6LN7PV
  • N8MK3Q9LV2RJ
  • J1QP7M2KR5LV
  • E5QH4L8MK9PJ
  • S6MJ2Q1LV8RP
  • D4QJ9K6LN7PV
  • N8MK3Q9LV2RJ
  • J1QP7M2KR5LV
  • E5QH4L8MK9PJ
  • G9QK1M7LN4PJ
  • Y2PL5Q8MR3VK

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm and wait for your rewards to arrive in the in-game mailbox
  • Diamonds and gold will be automatically added to your wallet

By redeeming these codes, you can unlock exciting in-game rewards that make your gaming experience more fun and rewarding every day.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget