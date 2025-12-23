VIDEO | Call Of Duty Co-Creator Vince Zampella Dies In Car Crash In California

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingVIDEO | Call Of Duty Co-Creator Vince Zampella Dies In Car Crash In California

Vince Zampella, the co-creator of Call of Duty, died in a tragic Ferrari car crash in California. The incident is under investigation as tributes pour in from across the gaming world.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vince Zampella, the celebrated co-creator of the iconic Call of Duty, has died following a tragic car crash in California. The news was confirmed by Electronic Arts on Monday. According to reports, the accident occurred on Sunday on a scenic mountain road north of Los Angeles while Zampella was driving his Ferrari. Authorities said the vehicle suddenly left the road, hit a concrete barrier, and burst into flames. 

The incident has deeply shaken the global gaming community, with tributes pouring in for one of the industry’s most influential creators.

How Did Vince Zampella Die?

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened for reasons that are still unclear. Officials stated that the Ferrari veered off the roadway before striking a concrete barrier and becoming fully engulfed in fire. Both the driver and a passenger were critically injured during the crash.

The passenger was reportedly ejected from the vehicle, and both individuals later died from their injuries. Authorities have not released further identifying details and confirmed that the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Videos shared online by eyewitnesses showed the wreckage of the cherry-red Ferrari burning intensely on the mountain road. The visuals quickly spread across social media, intensifying the shock surrounding the news. Law enforcement agencies have urged the public to wait for official findings as the investigation continues.

The sudden loss has left fans, fellow developers, and industry leaders stunned, especially as Zampella remained actively involved in major gaming projects until recently.

Vince Zampella Call Of Duty Legacy & Impact On Gaming

Vince Zampella was widely regarded as a pioneer of modern first-person shooter games. He co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002 and played a key role in launching Call of Duty in 2003. 

The franchise went on to become one of the most successful in gaming history, with more than 100 million active players each month even today.

After parting ways with Activision, Zampella founded Respawn Entertainment in 2010. The studio created popular titles such as Titanfall, Apex Legends, and the Star Wars Jedi series. Respawn was later acquired by Electronic Arts, where Zampella eventually took responsibility for reviving the Battlefield franchise.

Earlier this year, after Battlefield 6 recorded the strongest sales in the series’ history, Zampella expressed gratitude and humility, saying moments like those were never taken for granted. 

Colleagues described him as a leader who trusted his teams, encouraged bold creativity, and stood firmly by the people building the games.

Industry experts say his work reshaped interactive entertainment, creating experiences that captured fear, heroism, and emotional depth. His influence will continue to live on through the games, studios, and creative standards he helped define.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
