WATCH TRAILER: What's Next For Black Myth? Zhong Kui's Legend Now In The Works

Black Myth Zhong Kui: Game Science has returned with their creative brains and is gearing up to take us somewhere legendary. After the critically acclaimed success of Black Myth: Wukong, which sold an unbelievable 10 million copies in three days of release, the studio presented a completely new project at the Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Announced on the stage by Geoff Keighley, it was revealed that a new game is under development: Black Myth: Zhong Kui. The new game will place you in the experience of being a "ghost-catching god roaming between hell and earth," a classic Chinese folktale character known as Zhong Kui Banishing Evil.

A New Legend Rises

In a statement issued by Game Science, Black Myth: Zhong Kui is a single-player action RPG with a setting located in ancient Chinese fantasy. The developers plan to make something huge out of this title and are committed to creating memorable experiences and far-reaching gameplay features on top of fixing the previous shortcomings of Wukong.

The game is still at the very beginning of its development, so there is still no release date announced; however, the studio is sure that they can introduce new things and the changes that are needed. This was announced with a teaser trailer and a poetic official blurb by the developers, indicating a darker, more myth-driven story.

Have a look at the Black Myth: Zhong Kui trailer:

Continuing the Wukong Legacy

Despite announcing a new game, the studio does not seem to be forgetting the game that made them famous. Black Myth: Wukong, released last year on PC and PlayStation 5 and releasing this week on Xbox Series X and S, was a hit with millions of players around the world.

The continued promise of a Wukong DLC suggests Game Science is committed to building out both their original hit and this new franchise. This approach will allow them to expand their universe along with pleasing their fanbase that made them a hit.