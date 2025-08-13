Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingBGMI Is Offering DRAVION X Suit To Players Right Now. How To Get It & Avoid Serious FOMO

BGMI Is Offering DRAVION X Suit To Players Right Now. How To Get It & Avoid Serious FOMO

BGMI has recently released the DRAVION X Suit: a ruthless, futuristic suit with mind-blowing perks. Get it before it goes away.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 04:42 PM (IST)

BGMI New Suit: Gamers, tighten your jaw because Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is coming to drop it. Wanted to have a tough-looking, sci-fi skin? Then here is the DRAVION X Suit. Just looking at it makes you feel like a winner. And it is not just a pretty outfit, it comes with a bunch of gameplay advantages that will make your squadmates jealous. 

It is available to grab between August 8 and September 30, and is the first suit in the history of BGMI with a two-player glider and even a summon in Spawn Island. Yes… this one turns heads.

How to Unlock DRAVION X Suit in BGMI

You might have already become a little restless to grab this beauty. To get your hands on the suit, you have to get into the in-game Lucky Spin event. Spend some UC for a shot at the X Suit and some other delicious rewards like outfit pieces, upgrade materials, and accessories. 

And the best is yet to come. As you rank up your suit to a higher level, you gain even more perks such as amazing visual effects, special spawn animations, and flashy finish moves, which will make your every kill super sweet.

Why It’s Worth the Grind

The DRAVION X Suit isn’t just about looking fierce; it’s also about dominating the battlefields. The reward pool throws in themed grenades, backpacks, melee skins, and the exclusive glider for maximum style points.

Pro tips for your spin spree:

  • Test waters first: Try your luck on smaller UC bundles before going all-in.
  • Spin smart: Peak hours might turn lucky for you
  • Upgrade early: Grab materials ASAP to max out effects.

This suit is rare, it’s fierce, and it’s here for a blink-and-you-miss-it window. If you want to stand out in BGMI this season, the DRAVION X Suit is your way to go.

Also read
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
BGMI Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget