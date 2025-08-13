BGMI Is Offering DRAVION X Suit To Players Right Now. How To Get It & Avoid Serious FOMO

BGMI New Suit: Gamers, tighten your jaw because Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is coming to drop it. Wanted to have a tough-looking, sci-fi skin? Then here is the DRAVION X Suit. Just looking at it makes you feel like a winner. And it is not just a pretty outfit, it comes with a bunch of gameplay advantages that will make your squadmates jealous.

It is available to grab between August 8 and September 30, and is the first suit in the history of BGMI with a two-player glider and even a summon in Spawn Island. Yes… this one turns heads.

How to Unlock DRAVION X Suit in BGMI

You might have already become a little restless to grab this beauty. To get your hands on the suit, you have to get into the in-game Lucky Spin event. Spend some UC for a shot at the X Suit and some other delicious rewards like outfit pieces, upgrade materials, and accessories.

And the best is yet to come. As you rank up your suit to a higher level, you gain even more perks such as amazing visual effects, special spawn animations, and flashy finish moves, which will make your every kill super sweet.

Why It’s Worth the Grind

The DRAVION X Suit isn’t just about looking fierce; it’s also about dominating the battlefields. The reward pool throws in themed grenades, backpacks, melee skins, and the exclusive glider for maximum style points.

Pro tips for your spin spree:

Test waters first: Try your luck on smaller UC bundles before going all-in.



Spin smart: Peak hours might turn lucky for you



Upgrade early: Grab materials ASAP to max out effects.



This suit is rare, it’s fierce, and it’s here for a blink-and-you-miss-it window. If you want to stand out in BGMI this season, the DRAVION X Suit is your way to go.