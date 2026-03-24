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HomeFact CheckFact Check: Is Delhi Rain ‘Fake’? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Geoengineering Claims Linked To Bill Gates

Fact Check: Is Delhi Rain ‘Fake’? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Geoengineering Claims Linked To Bill Gates

Delhi rains spark viral climate experiment claims, but experts say a Western Disturbance, not geoengineering, caused the sudden weather shift.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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A sudden spell of rain and a noticeable drop in temperature across Delhi-NCR caught residents off guard on a March evening. But while meteorologists pointed to a routine weather system, social media quickly spun a different narrative—one that linked the showers to alleged “climate experiments” involving Bill Gates.

The Rise Of A Viral Theory

Posts across Instagram and WhatsApp claimed that aircraft were releasing particles into the atmosphere to manipulate sunlight and artificially cool the Earth. Some narratives went further, linking the phenomenon to initiatives associated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, framing the rain as part of a covert “testing agenda.”

The theory spread rapidly, tapping into broader anxieties around climate change, technology, and the influence of powerful global figures.

What Is Solar Geoengineering?

At the heart of the viral claims lies a real scientific concept: Solar Geoengineering. Also known as solar radiation management, it explores ways to reflect a portion of sunlight back into space to counter global warming.

Proposed techniques include dispersing fine particles like sulfur dioxide into the upper atmosphere—known as stratospheric aerosol injection—and marine cloud brightening, which involves making clouds more reflective using sea salt.

However, these ideas remain largely theoretical. There are no operational projects at a scale capable of influencing localised weather events like rainfall in Delhi.

Science vs. Speculation

Experts are clear that the recent weather shift was caused by a Western Disturbance, a common atmospheric system that brings rain and cooler temperatures to North India during this time of year.

There is no scientific evidence linking geoengineering experiments to the showers in Delhi-NCR. The viral theory, while rooted in real scientific discussions, stretches those ideas far beyond their current reality.

The Risks Of Geoengineering

Even though geoengineering is not behind Delhi’s rain, scientists caution that such technologies, if ever deployed, could carry significant risks. These include potential disruption of rainfall patterns, especially in monsoon-dependent regions like India, as well as complex ethical and governance challenges due to the lack of global oversight.

Another concern is “termination shock,” where abruptly stopping such interventions could lead to rapid temperature spikes.

Why The Debate Matters

The claims circulating online may be unfounded, but they highlight a deeper and growing concern: public awareness and unease about climate intervention technologies.

As the world struggles to address rising temperatures, the appeal of quick technological fixes is increasing. At the same time, mistrust of institutions and limited understanding of complex science can fuel conspiracy theories that blur fact and fiction.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent rain and temperature drop in Delhi-NCR?

Meteorologists attribute the sudden spell of rain and cooler temperatures to a routine weather system known as a Western Disturbance.

Is the rain in Delhi-NCR related to climate experiments by Bill Gates?

No, experts state there is no scientific evidence linking the Delhi-NCR showers to geoengineering experiments or any initiatives associated with Bill Gates.

What is solar geoengineering?

Solar geoengineering, or solar radiation management, is a scientific concept exploring ways to reflect sunlight back into space to counter global warming. Proposed methods include dispersing particles in the atmosphere or making clouds more reflective.

Are there currently any operational solar geoengineering projects affecting weather?

No, solar geoengineering ideas remain largely theoretical. There are no operational projects at a scale capable of influencing localized weather events like rainfall in Delhi.

What are the potential risks of solar geoengineering?

Potential risks include disruption of rainfall patterns, ethical and governance challenges, and 'termination shock' leading to rapid temperature spikes if interventions are stopped abruptly.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Update Bill Gates DELHI
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