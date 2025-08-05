Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?

At first glance, the decline in Australia's divorce rate to its lowest level since no-fault divorce was introduced in 1975 may seem like good news. In 2024, only 2.1 divorces were recorded per 1,000 Australians aged 16 and over. But experts say this trend reflects deeper societal shifts, not necessarily stronger relationships, as per a report by The Conversation.

Marriages Lasting Longer, But Not Always Happily

The average age of divorce has risen to 47 for men and 44 for women, as Australians marry later and stay together longer. Since 2019, marriages are lasting nearly 11 months longer before ending in divorce. But this longevity is increasingly attributed to financial constraints rather than improved relationship skills. Rising housing costs and economic insecurity are compelling many to stay in unhappy marriages.

Marriage remains a cornerstone of Australian society, especially since marriage equality was legalised in 2017. However, marriage rates have halved since 1971, with just 5.5 marriages per 1,000 adults in 2024. Civil celebrants now officiate over 83% of weddings, reflecting the decline in religious influence.

Fewer children are being born to married couples, down from 91% in 1971 to 60% in 2023. Many Australians are choosing to stay single or childfree, with the fertility rate at a record low of 1.5 births per woman.

High Divorce Cost

With the average divorce costing over AUD 10,000, many couples are adopting creative solutions such as “birdnesting” or “living apart together” to reduce the financial and emotional toll. In some cases, separated partners continue living together due to unaffordable housing.

As relationship norms evolve, experts urge that policy responses must adapt to support families in all their modern forms, married, divorced, or somewhere in between.