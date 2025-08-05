Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeExplainersAustralians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?

Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?

Marriage remains a cornerstone of Australian society, especially since marriage equality was legalised in 2017. However, marriage rates have halved since 1971.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 10:49 AM (IST)

At first glance, the decline in Australia's divorce rate to its lowest level since no-fault divorce was introduced in 1975 may seem like good news. In 2024, only 2.1 divorces were recorded per 1,000 Australians aged 16 and over. But experts say this trend reflects deeper societal shifts, not necessarily stronger relationships, as per a report by The Conversation.

Marriages Lasting Longer, But Not Always Happily

The average age of divorce has risen to 47 for men and 44 for women, as Australians marry later and stay together longer. Since 2019, marriages are lasting nearly 11 months longer before ending in divorce. But this longevity is increasingly attributed to financial constraints rather than improved relationship skills. Rising housing costs and economic insecurity are compelling many to stay in unhappy marriages.

Marriage remains a cornerstone of Australian society, especially since marriage equality was legalised in 2017. However, marriage rates have halved since 1971, with just 5.5 marriages per 1,000 adults in 2024. Civil celebrants now officiate over 83% of weddings, reflecting the decline in religious influence.

Fewer children are being born to married couples, down from 91% in 1971 to 60% in 2023. Many Australians are choosing to stay single or childfree, with the fertility rate at a record low of 1.5 births per woman.

High Divorce Cost

With the average divorce costing over AUD 10,000, many couples are adopting creative solutions such as “birdnesting” or “living apart together” to reduce the financial and emotional toll. In some cases, separated partners continue living together due to unaffordable housing.

As relationship norms evolve, experts urge that policy responses must adapt to support families in all their modern forms, married, divorced, or somewhere in between.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Australia World News . Australia Australia Divorce
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget