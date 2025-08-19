Who Is Jessica Hines? The Journalist Who Reportedly Has A Son With Aamir Khan

While Aamir Khan is admired for his powerful performances in films, his personal life has often drawn equal attention. The superstar's brother Faissal Khan has alleged that he had an extramarital relationship with British journalist Jessica Hines and fathered a child out of wedlock.

Faissal Khan accused Aamir of having a relationship with Hines after his divorce from Reena Dutta. He further claimed that during this period, Aamir was living with filmmaker Kiran Rao.

One of the most talked-about controversies in the early 2000s involved Jessica Hines. Reports in 2005 suggested that Aamir and Hines were in a live-in relationship during the shooting of his film 'Ghulam'. According to a magazine report, Hines later gave birth to a son, Jaan, after refusing to terminate her pregnancy.

Who Is Jessica Hines?

Jessica Hines is a British journalist and author best known for her work in entertainment reporting. She is the writer of Looking for the Big B, a biography of Amitabh Bachchan. Hines reportedly met Aamir Khan while working in India, which sparked the rumours about their relationship. However, neither Khan nor Hines has ever officially confirmed these claims.

As per a Times of India report, Jessica married London-based businessman William Talbot in 2007. In an interview, she mentioned that Talbot has been a supportive figure in raising her son. She recalled that during her extended stays in India to work on her book, her husband cared for Jaan, ensuring he had stability and security.

Rumours Resurface Online

The controversy resurfaced years later when photographs of Jessica’s son appeared on Reddit. Social media users speculated on his resemblance to Aamir Khan, reigniting old discussions. However, the claims remain unverified, and Khan has chosen not to comment on the matter publicly.

Despite the lack of confirmation, the story of Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines continues to capture public curiosity. With neither party addressing the speculation directly, it remains one of Bollywood’s most enduring rumours.