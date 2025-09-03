Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'I’m Worried': Vivek Agnihotri Opens Up On Death Threats Amid The Bengal Files Controversy

Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film, 'The Bengal Files', the final installment of his "Files Trilogy," faces scrutiny and death threats.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently preparing for the release of his next project, The Bengal Files. Starring his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, the film marks the third and final installment of his controversial Files Trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).

Much like its predecessors, The Bengal Files has already been accused of allegedly spreading propaganda and is facing intense scrutiny ahead of its release.

Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Receiving Death Threats

Amid the controversy, Vivek Agnihotri has admitted to receiving death threats over The Bengal Files. In a recent interview, he said: “Yes. I mean, I have a family, a wife, and a child. Of course, I’m worried about the state of affairs. The problem is, we have a history of making socio-political films in this country. Many great filmmakers have made them. But now it has become very difficult to make such films. How many of them actually tell the truth?"

The filmmaker further questioned the backlash, adding: “You know, we’ve had great films on the freedom struggle, the communal riots, the holocausts in India and abroad. So if I’m reaching into the past to tell a story that even I didn’t know much about, why am I being targeted?"

Pallavi Joshi Dismisses Propaganda Allegations

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, actress Pallavi Joshi strongly reacted to those branding The Bengal Files a propaganda movie.

She said: “I don’t even hear it anymore. When a child doesn’t get his toy, he keeps crying for it and sometimes you just have to ignore until the child forgets about it. I mean, that is how I treat this whole situation. For how long will you react to a falsehood?"

Complaint Over Gopal Patha’s Portrayal

The film has also sparked controversy for its portrayal of Gopal Patha, a key figure who protected Hindus during the 1946 riots. His grandson has expressed disappointment and even filed a complaint against Agnihotri, alleging that The Bengal Files disrespects Patha’s legacy.

Release Date

Despite the controversies, The Bengal Files is slated to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.

 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Vivek Agnihotri The Bengal Files
